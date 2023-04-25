Nothing goes right as White Sox losing streak swells to 6 games

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez sits on the bench following the team's loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Toronto. Associated Press

Where to start with the White Sox?

Out of habit, let's begin with another loss.

This one -- the Sox's sixth in a row -- was a 7-0 shelling against the Blue Jays Tuesday night in Toronto.

Once again, the offense failed to show and the starting pitching was nowhere near good enough to pick up the slack.

That is a losing combination, one the White Sox (7-17) seem determined to master.

If you want some numbing offensive numbers, the Sox have scored only 3 total runs in their last three games.

Over their last 15, they're hitting .187 with 44 runs scored.

Luis Robert Jr., who is still in the leadoff spot for some reason, is 3-for-44 over his last 11 games and his season average has dipped to .216. Robert set the tone for Tuesday's loss, striking out on three pitches from Jays starter Jose Berrios to open the game.

Mike Clevinger started for the White Sox and was bad, giving up 6 runs on 7 hits and 3 walks while throwing 100 pitches in only 5 innings.

They haven't played as a team all season, and close friends Robert and Eloy Jimenez weren't happy with each other in the latest loss.

Jimenez made a rare start in right field against Toronto and he almost collided with Robert twice when the center fielder moved over to make catches.

Injuries have been another issue, and catcher Yasmani Grandal had to leave the game in the seventh inning with back spasms.

Add it all up, and it was another loss that was a waste of time watching.

Earlier Tuesday, Sox vice president Kenny Williams and starting pitcher Lance Lynn weighed in on the sorry start.

"I'd be lying if I said I weren't concerned," Williams told the Chicago Sun-Times. "But this is where we are. And I'm not so pleasant to be around right now, but you try to gain perspective. If we are who we think we are, we'll look back on this as a good test of character and drive."

Appearing on "Foul Territory" with former White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski, Erik Kratz, Lorenzo Cain and Scott Braun, Lynn said playing for a new manager (Pedro Grifol) and so many new coaches has contributed to the slow start.

"The process, the way of going about things, preparing all that, is at a whole new level here," Lynn said. "And that's where we're at right now. We've got guys who are literally trying all new things and learning on the fly. We've got guys who aren't playing up to their caliber, also.

"A whole new hitting staff came in this off-season. Bench coach (Charlie Montoyo), new manager, new everything. There's just a way of going about our day-to-day business that has changed."