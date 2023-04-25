2023 NFL draft preview: Safeties

There might be only one safety taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean teams won't be looking for safeties.

Alabama's Brian Branch will likely be the first safety off the board, and he can flat out play. But this year's draft has some promising day two and day three selections as well.

Here's a look at the safety position in the 2023 draft.

Day 1 prospects

Brian Branch, Alabama

Of all the safeties, Branch (6-0, 190) is the most likely to be selected in the first round. He played a hybrid nickel spot for the Crimson Tide and has no problem playing in the box. His football smarts are through the roof. He doesn't have elite speed, but he understands the game well and his highly versatile. In three seasons, he had 27 passes defended, 4 interceptions and 4 sacks.

Day 2 prospects

Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

An East St. Louis native, Johnson (6-2, 198) leaves Texas A&M after just three years. He affected the game in multiple ways over the past two seasons as a starter, including as the nickel. Last season, he forced 3 fumbles and broke up 1 pass in nine games (he missed three due to injury). He's long, athletic, not afraid to play in the box and can deliver some hard hits.

Jartavius Martin, Illinois

Martin (5-11, 194) began his college career as a cornerback, but also played safety and nickel corner. He plays with great speed and explosiveness, and tested well at the combine (including a 44-inch vertical). There will be a place for him, the question is where exactly to play him? He might be best suited as a nickel.

Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State

Brown (5-11, 203) stepped into the role vacated by 2022 Bears' second-round draft pick Jaquan Brisker. Brown and Brisker played together at Lackawanna College prior to transferring to Penn State. Brown has good football instincts. He totaled 10 interceptions over two seasons as a starter at Penn State. Like Brisker, he isn't afraid to play near the line of scrimmage. He had 4.5 sacks last season.

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Battle (6-1, 209) was a captain for the Crimson Tide last season (along with Will Anderson and Bryce Young). He can play both deep and in the box, though his run support is inconsistent. In four seasons, he totaled 6 interceptions and 16 passes defended. He was twice a second-team All-American. His athleticism was underwhelming in pre-draft testing, but he knows the game.

JL Skinner, Boise State

Skinner (6-4, 209) was a three-year starter at Boise State who played the majority of his snaps in coverage. He's tall and long, and his long arms help him bat down passes as a center fielder. He had 20 passes defended and 7 interceptions in four seasons. As a junior in 2021, he led Boise State with 92 tackles.

Day 3 prospects

Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (24) pushes Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) during a 2019 game in East Lansing, Michigan. - Associated Press/Nov. 27, 2021

Brown (5-10, 211), whose identical twin Chase (a running back) is also likely to be drafted, was a five-year starter in college. Last season was his best, with 13 passes defended and 6 interceptions (which led the Big Ten). He was first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American in 2022. Brown is compact, physical and athletic. He will likely need to prove he can play on special teams.

Christopher Smith, Georgia

Smith (5-11, 192) was a unanimous All-American last season after totaling 61 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 interceptions, a forced fumble and 8 passes defended. Smith is somewhat small, which might be an issue in run support, but he's reliable in coverage with good ball skills. He doesn't have blinding speed, but he has potential to be a quality backup or a low-end starter. He contributed a lot on special teams.

Jammie Robinson, Florida State

Robinson (5-11, 191) transferred from South Carolina to Florida State in 2021. Last season, he led the Seminoles with 99 tackles. He didn't blow away anyone with his athletic ability at the combine, but he has good football instincts. In four college seasons, he had 7 interceptions and 23 passes defended. He can play in the box, too, with 15.5 tackles for loss in college.

Additional Day 3 options: Daniel Scott, California; Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh; Jason Taylor, Oklahoma State.

Best fits for the Bears

Safety is one position that the Bears don't really need. Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker will be the starters entering the season. If anything, the Bears could be looking for an additional backup or special teamer.

They probably won't be drafting a safety until day three, if at all. Brown or Smith could be good fits as backups with special teams potential.