White Sox slide continues in 5-2 loss to Toronto, and La Russa's not here to blame

There are still 139 games left on the schedule, but it's getting dangerously close to tune-out time for the White Sox.

Baseball's most disappointing team last year with an 81-81 record following two straight playoff appearances, the Sox are picking up right where they left off over the first month of the new season.

The major difference? Manager Tony La Russa is no longer around to take the bulk of the blame.

It's still way too early to judge his replacement, Pedro Grifol, but White Sox fans are already starting to turn on the rookie manager and another loss Monday night only added to the angst.

Leading the Blue Jays 2-0 in the opener of a three-game series in Toronto, the Sox dropped a 5-2 decision.

Now 7-16, the White Sox have lost five straight and 10 of their last 12.

"Everybody's doing everything they can day in and day out to try and get better," Lance Lynn told reporters. "The only thing you can do is prepare. Hopefully, we keep doing that and things will turn our way."

Starting against the Jays at Rogers Centre, Lynn retired the first two hitters he faced in the fourth inning before walking Alejandro Kirk.

Toronto followed with 4 straight hits, including Whit Merrifield's RBI double and Cavan Biggio's 3-run homer.

"Two-out walks, they'll kill you," Lynn said. "That's pretty much it. I gave up 4 because of it. They'll haunt you. They'll haunt you bad and tonight it happened."

The Blue Jays could have had more against Lynn in the fourth, but center fielder Luis Robert made a spectacular catch to rob Matt Chapman of a home run.

Andrew Vaughn put the Sox in front with a 2-run double off Toronto starter Chris Bassitt in the third inning, but the lead did not hold up.

"We're going to get through it," Vaughn said. "Baseball's tough, there's going to be streaks where not everything's clicking. We just have to keep coming back every day and play hard."

After Vaughn's clutch hit, the White Sox's offense was limited to Andrew Benintendi's single in the fifth inning.

The Sox have scored only 15 runs during their five-game slide, and 7 came against Tampa Bay Friday night.

"We've got to get guys on, we've got to grind at-bats," Grifol said. "We've got to take our walks when they're available. When they're there, you've got to take them. You can't chase out of the zone. That's the key to big innings, not chasing.

"Again, we've got to shrink that strike zone. We've got to work on being selective and getting good pitches to hit."

The Sox are now 2-10 since shortstop Tim Anderson went on the injured list with a sprained left knee.

The good news is Anderson went through drills before Monday night's game and is close to heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment.