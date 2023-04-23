Lincicome: Bears draft strategy? Throw a dart and hit a need

Bernie Lincicome says the draft strategy of the Bears, including head coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles, seems to be to accumulate a large pile of choices from which will come something of value, suggesting the old story of the pony in the manure. Associated Press

Not being a draftnik but playing one in a space like this, I conclude that this year's NFL draft is bereft of brand names, as good an explanation as any for the Bears foregoing their shameful opportunity to remain at the head of the line.

When last I looked the Bears -- meaning apprentice picker Ryan Poles -- had assumed the position they would have had if they had won a few more games instead of losing their last 10.

And I see that Justin Fields is still the quarterback, which means that Poles has ignored my advice to get rid of him while Fields still has value.

David Montgomery, the most valuable and reliable piece of offense, has wisely departed without a loud or cheerful wave goodbye.

Where the Bears -- meaning untested fidget spinner Ryan Poles -- finally settle before choosing may not be known until Thursday's gift bag is opened, though, as young Dorothy whined to the wizard, "I don't think there's anything in there for me."

The draft strategy of the Bears -- meaning newbie roster collector Ryan Poles -- seems to be to accumulate a large pile of choices from which will come something of value, suggesting the old story of the pony in the manure.

General juggler Poles is new to the room, not that it matters. Being a GM on the Bears is like being a coffee cup holder on a tractor, nice to have but irrelevant to the purpose.

While Poles has doubtlessly done his homework on all those names on the big draft board, his primary position seems to be to not draft anyone until he has to.

But, enough, I take you now inside the Bears' draft room. I have to speak softly because I don't want to distract the important work being done there, nor to wake anybody up.

This is an important draft for the brain trust of the Bears -- meaning novice lint picker Ryan Poles -- which, by the way, I trust has a brain. Historically this has not been obvious, never mind the budding illustration of safety Jaquan Brisker.

Tensions are almost as high as Poles' forehead.

While it is not always possible to find somebody who can help immediately, no one imagines the Bears -- meaning chief shuffler Ryan Poles -- are not looking for miracle workers.

Seven rounds of shopping are permitted and rookies will be the sand upon which the Bears -- meaning modern mine crafter Ryan Poles -- will build and rebuild tomorrow.

Attention must be given to free agency, which is neither free nor faithful. Such vagabonds fill the holes until the holes get smaller, not foreseeable for the Bears. Offensive linemen, the most unnoticed and least rewarded players, are hanging out like day laborers at the factory store. The Bears -- meaning fresh fumbler Ryan Poles -- learned this in band-aiding the protection for the panic-footed Fields.

The Bears can't have too many linemen, what with general incompetence, customary injury, offseason surgery and whatnot resurfacing the entire bunch, but the Bears still have not drafted a lineman in the first round since oft-infirm tackle Marc Colombo in 2005.

I do notice lots of flurry concerning the top pick, the place abandoned by the Bears. Will it be the undersized whiz from Alabama or the Fields clone from Ohio State? Shrewdly Poles has avoided making so reviewable a judgment.

I will take on faith the contention, especially on defense, that this is the thinnest draft in years. And that is what it is, of course, any NFL draft. Guessing. Extensively researched, collated and computerized, but guessing nonetheless.

There has been some speculation that the Bears will fill from defense in the draft because most of last season's defense is somewhere else now.

Wide receiver prospecting may be so much mouthwash. What do the Bears really need? Talent. Speed. Youth. Enthusiasm. At what position?

Put this team picture on the wall and throw a dart. Even Fields could hit a need.

The important thing on draft day is that everybody gets on the same page, all the coaches and the players, pulling as one, no recriminations, no shouting at the urinal later, "Where's my left tackle?"

Why he's right there in Evanston, Northwestern's Peter Skoronski.

Just a guess.