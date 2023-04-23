2023 NFL draft preview: Linebackers: Not a deep class, but Bears might look to fill special teams need

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown celebrates a sack against UTSA quarterback Frank Harris during aSeptember 2022 game. In 2022, he totaled 96 tackles, 4 sacks and 10 tackles for loss and he was a big special teams contributor. Might the Bears take him in Round 3 of this week's draft? Associated Press

There might be only one or two off-ball linebackers selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Somewhat similarly to running backs on offense, off-ball linebackers are increasingly dropping further in the draft as the years go by. Teams are far more likely to prioritize pass rushers and cornerbacks with their premium draft picks.

Even so, there are several good linebackers in this year's draft who will help teams immediately. Arkansas' Drew Sanders, Clemson's Trenton Simpson and Iowa's Jack Campbell will highlight this group.

Here's a look at which linebackers are available in this year's draft.

Day 1 prospects

Drew Sanders, Arkansas: Sanders (6-4, 235) is an all-around athlete who is long and rangy. At various times in high school he played defensive end, linebacker, quarterback and receiver, and excelled pretty much everywhere. He committed to Alabama, but started only three games in two seasons before entering the transfer portal. In one season at Arkansas, he became an All-American who led his team in tackles and sacks. He could be an inside linebacker or a pass rusher off the edge at the next level.

Trenton Simpson, Clemson: Simpson (6-2, 235) can fly for his size (he ran a 4.43 in the 40). He has experience as both an inside and outside linebacker. He tested well athletically at the combine, but he might need some time to refine his ability to recognize what's happening in front of him. He totaled 187 tackles over three seasons at Clemson, along with 12.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss.

Day 2 prospects

Jack Campbell, Iowa: Campbell (6-5, 249) won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker, to go along with first-team All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2022. He totaled 128 tackles last season after leading FBS football with 143 tackles in 2021. He has great length and athleticism and found a way to get his hands on the football with five interceptions and three forced fumbles in college.

Daiyan Henley, Washington State: Henley (6-1, 225) totaled more than 100 tackles during each of the past two seasons as a starting linebacker after previously playing receiver and safety. He transferred from Nevada to Washington State in 2022 and became a first-team All-Pac-12 linebacker. He's still relatively new to the linebacker position, but he plays fast and shows good instincts.

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin: A Hawaii native, Herbig (6-2, 240) was an edge rusher in Wisconsin's 3-4 system. He totaled 21 sacks and 36 tackles for loss over 31 games during three college seasons. Herbig could use additional time in the weight room to add strength. Teams will have to decide if they see him as an edge rusher or an off-ball linebacker.

Day 3 prospects

Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama: To'oTo'o (6-1, 227) transferred from Tennessee to Alabama in 2021 and totaled 206 tackles over two seasons. He doesn't have a huge body or great length, but he always seems to put himself in position to make plays. He didn't have great ball production with only one interception and one forced fumble over his entire college career. He's likely a good backup or possibly a low-end starter at linebacker.

Yasir Abdullah, Louisville: Abdullah (6-1, 237) was a solid pass rusher in college. He recorded a combined 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons and led his team in tackles for loss both years. NFL teams will have to decide what to do with him because his size and length doesn't project well as a pass rusher. He probably fits best as an off-ball linebacker, but spent much more time as a pass rusher in college.

Dorian Williams, Tulane: Williams (6-1, 228) was a team captain and had impressive production in 2022 with 131 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles. He had a career-high 17 tackles in the Cotton Bowl against USC. He's good in coverage and productive on special teams, which NFL teams will like. He lacks size and strength.

Demarvion Overshown, Texas: Overshown (6-3, 229) is a long, rangy linebacker who could still add more muscle to his frame. He was a three-year starter at Texas. In 2022, he totaled 96 tackles, 4 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He showed good instincts and recognition during his senior season. He was a big special teams contributor.

Additional Day 3 options: Jeremy Banks, Tennessee; Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati; Owen Pappoe, Auburn.

Best fits for the Bears:

After signing Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards during free agency, the Bears don't have a great need for a linebacker. Jack Sanborn remains on the roster and will likely be the third linebacker in Matt Eberflus' 4-3 base scheme.

That being said, the Bears are always looking for special teams contributors. Williams and Overshown could contribute there if the Bears look for a day three linebacker.