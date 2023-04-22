 

White Sox sign Piscotty to minor-league deal

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • San Francisco Giants' Stephen Piscotty follows through on a swing during a March spring traning game. The White Sox signed Piscotty on Saturday and sent the 32-year-old outfielder to Class AAA Charlotte.

    San Francisco Giants' Stephen Piscotty follows through on a swing during a March spring traning game. The White Sox signed Piscotty on Saturday and sent the 32-year-old outfielder to Class AAA Charlotte. Associated Press

 
Scot Gregor
 
 
Updated 4/22/2023 3:34 PM

Outfielder Stephen Piscotty, who had some productive years with the Cardinals and Athletics earlier in his career, signed with the White Sox Saturday and will report to Class AAA Charlotte.

The 32-year-old Piscotty was in the Giants' camp this spring and released on March 29.

 

Last season, he played in 42 games with Oakland and hit .190/.252/.341 with 5 home runs and 14 RBI while dealing with a shoulder injury.

In 2021, left wrist surgery limited him to 72 games for the A's.

With San Francisco this spring, Piscotty was hampered by an oblique strain.

Over eight major-league seasons, the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder is a .255/.324/.430 hitter with 93 homers and 354 RBI.

Piscotty was St. Louis' first-round draft pick (No. 36 overall) in 2012 out of Stanford.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 