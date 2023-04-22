White Sox sign Piscotty to minor-league deal

San Francisco Giants' Stephen Piscotty follows through on a swing during a March spring traning game. The White Sox signed Piscotty on Saturday and sent the 32-year-old outfielder to Class AAA Charlotte. Associated Press

Outfielder Stephen Piscotty, who had some productive years with the Cardinals and Athletics earlier in his career, signed with the White Sox Saturday and will report to Class AAA Charlotte.

The 32-year-old Piscotty was in the Giants' camp this spring and released on March 29.

Last season, he played in 42 games with Oakland and hit .190/.252/.341 with 5 home runs and 14 RBI while dealing with a shoulder injury.

In 2021, left wrist surgery limited him to 72 games for the A's.

With San Francisco this spring, Piscotty was hampered by an oblique strain.

Over eight major-league seasons, the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder is a .255/.324/.430 hitter with 93 homers and 354 RBI.

Piscotty was St. Louis' first-round draft pick (No. 36 overall) in 2012 out of Stanford.