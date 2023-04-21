White Sox come back, but the Rays sting Lopez in bottom of the 9th

The White Sox's Eloy Jimenez (74) celebrates with third base coach Eddie Rodriguez (18) after hitting a solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Cooper Criswell during the fourth inning. Associated Press

The White Sox's Andrew Vaughn celebrates his double off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Cooper Criswell during the sixth inning. Associated Press

White Sox relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez walks off after giving up a 2-run game-winning home run to the Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe in the ninth inning Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Opening a three-game series at Tampa Bay Friday night, the White Sox fell behind 4-0 in the first inning.

Considering the Rays came in with a 10-0 record at Tropicana Field while owning the best record in baseball at 16-3, this one looked to be over early.

Instead, a late Tampa Bay rally stuck the Sox with a stinging 8-7 loss.

Only three outs away from a win that would have pumped needed confidence into the floundering White Sox, Reynaldo Lopez had another forgettable ninth inning.

Taking the mound with a 7-5 lead, Lopez (9.35 ERA) gave up a leadoff home run to Christian Bethancourt. Yandy Diaz followed with a single that appeared to be misplayed by second baseman Romy Gonzalez, who came on in the ninth as a defensive replacement.

Brandon Lowe ended it with a 2-run homer.

The 7-12 Sox, who have lost seven of their last nine games, are off to a miserable start, but manager Pedro Grifol continues focusing on the bright side.

"We've played 19 games," Grifol told reporters. "We've just got to keep going. It just didn't happen tonight. Our guys battled. We battled back against a good team and took a 2-run lead to the ninth with one of our best guys on the mound.

"It just didn't happen. (Lopez) left two pitches up and they did what they're supposed to do."

Lopez -- Grifol's closer of choice in place of Liam Hendriks, who announced he is in remission and cancer-free Thursday after being treated for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, has given up 4 home runs in 8⅔ innings after allowing only 1 HR over 65⅓ innings last year.

Pitching in the ninth inning brings a different kind of pressure, but Lopez is trying not to get overwhelmed.

"What happened today is today," Lopez said. "Tomorrow is another day. Just turn the page and try to be the best tomorrow."

If the White Sox are in another save situation against the Rays Saturday, Grifol said Lopez will get the ball.

"We all trust Lopey," Grifol said. "Just keep going, that's all. He's given us plenty of good innings. Don't get down on yourself, just keep going."

Michael Kopech started for the Sox and gave up 4 runs on 2 hits and a pair of walks in the first inning.

After that, he settled down and gave up 1 run over the next four innings before calling it a night.

The White Sox answered back with 3 runs in the second inning and took a 6-4 lead in the third without getting a hit. Six walks and a wild pitch shifted the momentum, but the Sox couldn't make it hold up.

"Credit to them," Kopech said. "When you're hot, you're hot. They hit some good pitches today. Hit some good pitches hard. I feel for Lopey right there because that's obviously a big one you want to close the door on and he's been electric for us this year."