Burger bashing, but his status with White Sox remains in limbo

The first three weeks of the White Sox's season have been a repeat of a bad movie.

Just like last year, the Sox have stumbled out to a 7-12 start.

Just like last year, they can't stay healthy.

Just like last year, the pitching and hitting are rarely showing up at the same time.

Just like last year, they're playing miserable baseball at Guaranteed Rate Field.

And, just like last year, Jake Burger finds himself in limbo.

We'll keep the focus on Burger as the reeling White Sox head to Tampa Bay and Toronto on a six-game road trip that starts Friday night against a Rays team that is 10-0 at Tropicana Field.

In 2022, regular third baseman Yoan Moncada strained his oblique late in spring training and spent the first month of the season on the injured list.

Burger came up from Class AAA Charlotte to replace Moncada and gave the Sox's offense some needed power.

This year, Moncada went down with lower back soreness on April 10 and Burger was summoned back from Triple-A.

Just like last season, Burger has provided pop. He's homered four times in his last six games and is tied with Luis Robert for the team lead with five.

"We love Jake," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "Great guy. Great feel-good story, a guy we like to root for. He can hit. He makes us feel good when we're down. He could have hung 'em up and been out of baseball."

The Sox's first-round draft pick (No. 11 overall) in 2017 out of Missouri State, Burger showed immediate promise at low Class A Kannapolis after signing, hitting 4 homers and driving in 27 runs over 47 games.

Invited to the White Sox's major-league camp in 2018, Burger ruptured his left Achilles tendon in a spring training game and missed the entire season.

He missed the entire 2019 season with a bruised left heel and, when COVID-19 shut down the 2020 minor-league season, Burger was forced to make his comeback in the CarShield Collegiate League in his native St. Louis while also getting some work at the Sox's training facility in Schaumburg.

Sitting out for three straight years took a mental toll on Burger, and he talked openly about not being able to play the sport he loves.

"I learned a lot about myself and a lot about life itself," Burger said. "I've battled depression and anxiety but I've realized that opening up and talking about everything has helped me get through it. I'm more determined than I've ever been in my life to succeed. I'm back and stronger for it.

"I'm going to put my best foot forward, no matter where I'm at. Take every day as a blessing."

For now, Burger is with the Sox and he's showing he belongs.

Moncada needs to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before returning to the roster, so Burger appears to have at least another week before his fate is determined.

He could be moved to designated hitter, but that is Eloy Jimenez's spot. Playing second base is not an option, meaning Burger could be sent back to Charlotte even though he's hitting .276/.353/.862 with 5 home runs and 10 RBI in only 11 games.

"He's picking us up big time," Grifol said. "He has that mindset to overcome adversity. He wants this. When I get the question asked about him as a third baseman, that mindset is going to help him become a good third baseman.

"That's who he is, that's in his DNA, it's what he's about. Nothing he does on the field is going to surprise me because of the passion he has and the work ethic."