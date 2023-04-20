Sox closer Liam Hendriks announces he's cancer free

White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks celebrates after striking out Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor during an August 2022 game. On his Instagram account Thursday, Hendriks said he's in remission and cancer free. Hendriks began treatment for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January. Associated Press

Thursday was another good one for White Sox closer Liam Hendriks.

After announcing he'd completed his final round of chemotherapy for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in early April, Hendriks said he is in remission and cancer free on his Instagram account.

"How It Started VS How It's Going ... REMISSION. It's official. I'm cancer free," Hendriks wrote Thursday.

General manager Rick Hahn has been cautiously optimistic about Hendriks' return to the Sox's bullpen, which could happen in late May or early June.

"I don't want to get ahead of ourselves," Hahn said late last week. "He's made remarkable progress. And should I be surprised, in knowing Liam? No, I guess. He's probably more suited to fight anything than just about any person I know in terms of focus and work ethic and positive energy and positive approach to things.

"We've seen him not lose an ounce of his competitiveness, whether it's been a battle against cancer or his battle to get back to his previous form and rejoin us. I think he's been able to provide us all with a healthy dose of perspective as well as a lot of inspiration. Looking forward to having him back."

Over the last four years, Hendriks leads MLB in saves (114) and strikeouts (357) and is second in ERA (2.20).