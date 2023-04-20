 

Boys volleyball: Hersey scraps out tight win over Libertyville

  • Hersey's Richie Johnson, second from right, celebrates a point with his team near the end of the second game of Thursday's boys volleyball match in Libertyville.

      Hersey's Richie Johnson, second from right, celebrates a point with his team near the end of the second game of Thursday's boys volleyball match in Libertyville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Libertyville's Aleks Slesers, center, spikes the ball for a point between Hersey's Gregory Kubon (3) and Michael Seamans during Thursday's boys volleyball match in Libertyville.

      Libertyville's Aleks Slesers, center, spikes the ball for a point between Hersey's Gregory Kubon (3) and Michael Seamans during Thursday's boys volleyball match in Libertyville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey's Justin Arrowood (13) blocks a hit by Libertyville's Aleks Slesers (6) during Thursday's boys volleyball match in Libertyville.

      Hersey's Justin Arrowood (13) blocks a hit by Libertyville's Aleks Slesers (6) during Thursday's boys volleyball match in Libertyville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Libertyville's Jackson Kern digs out a Hersey serve during Thursday's boys volleyball match in Libertyville.

      Libertyville's Jackson Kern digs out a Hersey serve during Thursday's boys volleyball match in Libertyville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey's Justin Arrowood (13) and Libertyville's Luis Correa and Lucas Walters (22) battle at the net Thursday in Libertyville.

      Hersey's Justin Arrowood (13) and Libertyville's Luis Correa and Lucas Walters (22) battle at the net Thursday in Libertyville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey's Michael Seamans attempts the block on a Libertyville hit during Thursday's boys volleyball match in Libertyville.

      Hersey's Michael Seamans attempts the block on a Libertyville hit during Thursday's boys volleyball match in Libertyville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Libertyville's Lucas Walters (22) and Luis Correa celebrate a point over Hersey in game two of Thursday's boys volleyball match in Libertyville.

      Libertyville's Lucas Walters (22) and Luis Correa celebrate a point over Hersey in game two of Thursday's boys volleyball match in Libertyville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
By Bill Esbrook
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 4/20/2023 9:00 PM

Thursday night's Libertyville-Hersey boys volleyball game was a showcase for the liberos.

Both Jackson Kern, a Wildcats freshman, and Richie Johnson, a senior for the Huskies, were matching each other with spectacular defensive play after spectacular defensive play.

 

The teams battled through two tense, hotly contested sets, but in the end it was Johnson and his Hersey teammates that turned the tide.

The visiting Huskies rallied to take the first set, then opened up a big lead in set two and held on for a 27-25, 25-20 nonconference win.

"I thought it was a battle on both sides tonight," said Johnson, who is in his first year as a libero after previously playing outside hitter. "This was a great win on the road -- we had a bunch of guys step up, they weren't making any errors, they were putting balls away and giving it their all."

"Richie did a fantastic job tonight," said Hersey coach Laura Gerber. "Cutting the ball off, taking it with his hands, he really played well."

Libertyville coach Jenny Smith had just as much praise for her frosh defensive specialist.

"We were a little worried about pulling him up to varsity," said Smith of Kern, "because when you have a young kid playing with 18-year-olds, you worry about his confidence.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"But he comes on the court and he is so confident, and is such a good leader for us. It's great to have such a reliable, disciplined, and scrappy kid step up in our program. and we're very optimistic about the libero position for the next four years. Tonight, he was everywhere and kept us in the match."

On its home court, Libertyville held the lead most of the way through set one, but Hersey fought back and took a 23-20 lead after a kill from Justin Arrowood.

The Wildcats got the score back to 25-25 when senior setter Luis Correa hit a perfectly placed dump kill.

But the Huskies got a sideout, then it was a bump from Johnson, a set by Naveen Samuel, and a kill from Arrowood that gave the first game to the visitors.

"Justin had a nice offensive game tonight," said Gerber of Arrowood.

Libertyville (10-4) led again midway through the second set, but it was Arrowood again, with a block and then a kill to get the Huskies tied up.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Then Hersey strung together 5 consecutive points, and the closest the Wildcats could get was 21-19.

Gregory Kubon and Rory Broderick had the final kills for Hersey as the Huskies improved to 13-1 on the year.

"I thought Gregory came through with some fantastic shots tonight," said Gerber about Kubon. "Really, everybody played well."

Arrowood led Hersey on attack with 10 kills while Conner Krebs added 7.

For Libertyville, Kern led the way with 15 digs, while Aleks Slesers finished with 8 kills.

Correa excelled for the Wildcats with 14 assists, 3 blocks, an ace and 4 digs.

"Hersey is a good team," said Smith. "We like playing against them, they're always tough competition, but I felt like we didn't play our game today."

"We weren't disciplined on our block and that's something we've been working on and driving home all week. When you can't block a good offensive team, it makes it very difficult to run points and not have to go point-to-point."

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 