Moncada likely needs minor-league rehab stint before rejoining Sox

Out since April 10 with a sore back, third baseman Yoan Moncada is likely going to play with Class AAA Charlotte on a rehab assignment before coming back to the White Sox. Associated Press

Yoan Moncada last played on April 9 before going down with a sore lower back.

The White Sox's initial hope was the injury-prone third baseman would be back in the lineup at Tampa Bay this weekend, but that's not going to happen.

Before Wednesday afternoon's loss against the Phillies, Sox manager Pedro Grifol had an update on Moncada.

"He's getting better, but there's a process to this thing," Grifol said. "Now he's missed significant time to where there's going to be some added stuff to his progression and his return."

When he is cleared to get back on the field, it sounds like Moncada will go on a rehab assignment with Class AAA Charlotte.

"Probably," Grifol said. "And the reason is, if he does go on one, it's because he plays both sides of the ball. Third base is a reactionary position, there's some diving involved, there's a lot of movement. So there's a good possibility that he will go."

Moncada got off to a hot start but was 0-for-12 before being placed on the injured list.

Right stuff:

Eloy Jimenez made his first career start as a right fielder in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies. He was the White Sox's designated hitter in his first nine games this season, but that was interrupted by a hamstring injury,

Jimenez did not have any defensive chances before being replaced by Adam Haseley in the eighth inning.

"You can't evaluate it, but he said he felt good," manager Pedro Grifol said. "He said he felt comfortable."

Moving forward, Grifol said Jimenez will get more opportunities to play right field, even though he's the Sox's regular DH and has trouble staying healthy.

Philadelphia started a left-hander (Bailey Falter) in Game 2, so the right-handed hitting Jimenez got the nod in right field over left-handed rookie Oscar Colas.

Jimenez might be a regular in right for the White Sox against lefty starters.

"He'll play right when we have a really good matchup that we're attacking according to what we think is going to help us win a game," Grifol said. "Even though he hasn't played much out there, he's been working hard. He'll get his chances to play out there, but they're all going to be based not on him, it's going to be dependent on how we match up with the guy on the mound."