Boys volleyball: Bartlett rallies at St. Charles North, now 14-5

There wasn't the least bit of panic.

With 15 errors, Bartlett lost Game 1 to host St. Charles North, 25-19.

The Hawks kept their composure and rallied to win the next two games, 25-15, 25-23 to claim the match against the pesky North Stars in nonconference action in St. Charles Wednesday night.

"We just made way too many errors in the first game," said Bartlett coach Robert Schwantz. "We were much cleaner and had better focus the last two games."

Spencer Medendorp (3 kills) and Reece Thompson with 3 kills and 2 aces aided Bartlett in jumping off to a 13-7 lead in the second game.

The Hawks' biggest advantage in Game 2 was 24-13.

A kill by Thompson forced a decisive third game.

There were 6 lead changes before Bartlett took the lead for good, 14-13 on a kill by Nicholas Ciolino. The Hawks scored the next 3 points on North Stars errors and led 17-13.

St. Charles North kept whittling away at the lead and tied the match at 23 on a kill by Nathan Simpson.

Bartlett scored the next points on errors to win the game and match.

Medendorp paced the Hawks (14-5) with 15 kills.

"We were shaky the first game," said Medendorp. "Coach told us between games we needed to focus and cut down on the errors. St. Charles North is a good well-rounded team."

Thompson added 6 kills and 2 aces. Aaron Annawan (2 aces) and Adam Koniecko contributed 5 kills apiece for the winners.

Nathan Simpson and Jacob Knap led the North Stars with 6 kills apiece.

"We had a great win at Geneva last night," said North Stars coach Todd Weimer. "We came back and gave great effort against a very good Bartlett team tonight. It was a tough back-to-back."