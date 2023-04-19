2023 draft preview: Interior offensive linemen: Will Bears use No. 9 pick on Skoronski?

Northwestern's Peter Skoronski could wind up being the best guard prospect the NFL has seen in several years. Associated Press

Northwestern's Peter Skoronski could wind up being the best guard prospect the NFL has seen in several years. There hasn't been a guard drafted in the top 10 since the Colts took Quenton Nelson sixth overall in 2018. Skoronski could change that.

Teams might also look to play Skoronski at tackle, where he performed well for Northwestern in college. As far as guards and centers go, behind Skoronski are a number of second- and third-round options who teams could value highly.

Here's a look at some of the interior offensive linemen available in this year's draft.

Day 1 prospects

Peter Skoronski, OT/G, Northwestern:

Skoronski (6-4, 313) is considered the top offensive lineman in the draft, but it's up for debate whether NFL teams see him as a guard or a tackle. His arms (32 1/4 inches) are short for the tackle position, although he performed well as a tackle at Northwestern. If an NFL team moves him inside, he could be a Pro Bowl-caliber guard. If he stays at tackle, his lack of length could keep him from being elite.

O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida:

Torrence (6-5, 330) transferred from Louisiana to Florida in 2022. He started 47 games at both guard spots during his college career. He was a consensus All-American last year and first-team All-SEC. He's a thick interior lineman who didn't allow a sack his entire college career. He should be a starter at either guard spot, though he played right guard more in college.

Day 2 prospects

Cody Mauch, OT/G, North Dakota State

Mauch (6-5, 302) was a two-time FCS All-American at North Dakota State, where he played left tackle. He's a former walk-on who moved to the offensive line full time in 2018. Teams might look at him at tackle, but his body type (32 3/8-inch arms) might make him best suited for a guard position. He has the toughness and drive to succeed in the NFL and should be a starter.

Joe Tippmann, C/G, Wisconsin:

Tippmann (6-6, 313) is taller than most NFL centers, which could make it difficult to keep his balance against NFL defensive tackles. He didn't play the position until 2021, but started 22 games at center over two seasons for the Badgers. Tippmann is a smart football player who made calls and adjustments at the line. He should be a starter at either center or guard.

Steve Avila, C/G, TCU:

Avila (6-3, 332) started for TCU at center in 2021 and at left guard in 2022. Over his career, he played nearly every offensive line spot at some point, so he provides position versatility. He was a team captain for the Horned Frogs and an unsung hero on the offensive line. He possesses a thick frame and could be an immediate starter as a guard.

Chandler Zavala, G, NC State:

Team medical evaluations at the combine will be huge with Zavala (6-3, 322). He needed back surgery in 2021 and missed time with a knee injury in 2017 at Division II Fairmont State. Zavala didn't play in 2020 because the D-II season was canceled, then he transferred to NC State for two seasons, where he played left guard. He has a wide body and is a solid run blocker, though his athleticism is limited.

John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota:

Schmitz (6-3, 301) could be the best pure center in this draft class. He started 35 games at center in college. He attended Homewood-Flossmoor and changed his commitment from Western Michigan to Minnesota in order to follow head coach P.J. Fleck. He could step in and play at a high level in the run game right now, but he lacks length in pass protection and can lose his footing against quick defensive tackles.

Day 3 prospects

Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas:

Stromberg (6-3, 306) started 44 games over four seasons, the majority at center. He made calls up front for the Arkansas offense. He won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the best blocker in the SEC. He's highly athletic for a lineman and takes good angles when he's working in space. He has the potential to develop into a starting center in the NFL.

Anthony Bradford, G, LSU:

Bradford (6-4, 332) had a lot of success starting at right guard last season for LSU. He has a huge frame with great size and strength, but it comes with some athletic limitations. He played some tackle in college, but will fit best at guard in the NFL. He started only 17 games in college.

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama:

Ekiyor (6-2, 314) started 40 games at right guard over three seasons for Alabama, winning a national championship in 2020. He's maybe an inch shorter than teams would like for an NFL lineman, but he has a solid base and uses it to establish leverage with his low pad level. He struggled against long-armed power rushers.

Additional Day 3 options: Jordan McFadden, G, Clemson; Andrew Vorhees, G, USC; Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State.

Best fits for the Bears

The Bears have a bigger need at tackle than at guard. Still, Ryan Poles is always looking for athletic offensive linemen. He could be looking for a long-term answer at center. If so, Schmitz, Tippmann or Stromberg could be an answer.

As far as guards go, the Bears will think long and hard about Skoronski. The question is whether they would want to use the No. 9 pick on a guard when there are bigger needs at tackle and along the defensive line?