The best word to describe the White Sox bullpen? Dismal

Former White Sox player Josh Harrison celebrates his 2-run homer off Sox relief pitcher Jimmy Lambert during the seventh inning of Tuesday's first game at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox lost the opener of the doubleheader 7-4 to the Phillies. Associated Press

If closer Liam Hendriks returns in late May or early June and still has his all-star form, the White Sox's bullpen should be markedly better.

Garrett Crochet is also due back next month after missing over a year recovering from Tommy John surgery, and Joe Kelly (groin) should be ready much sooner.

There is some hope for the future, but "dismal" best describes the current status of the Sox's bullpen.

Heading into Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, White Sox relievers had the worst ERA (7.57) and opponents' batting average (.308) in baseball.

Pedro Grifol has taken a positive stance on just about everything during a difficult start to the season. The bullpen is no different.

"I trust those guys and believe in these guys," the Sox's first-year manager said. "Those guys have been in the game a long time. They're going to become who they are. They're going to continue to work and they're going to get back to who they really are. These guys are good and they've been good for a while.

"They're going to turn this thing around, just like we are."

In Tuesday's Game 1 loss to the Phillies, Jimmy Lambert relieved Lance Lynn with two on and one out in the sixth inning.

With the White Sox trailing 5-4, Lambert struck out Kyle Schwarber before Nick Castellanos reached on an infield single to load the bases.

Lambert struck out Brandon Marsh to get out of the jam, but he came back out in the seventh and gave up a costly 2-run homer to Josh Harrison.

"He did a great job getting us out of trouble, got two quick outs the next (seventh) inning, gave up a basehit and then left something out over the plate that Harrison hit for a homer," Grifol said. "But overall, he did a really good job."

Anderson update:

Already out a week with a sprained left knee, shortstop Tim Anderson could be back in the lineup as early as next week when the White Sox are playing the Blue Jays in Toronto.

"He's progressing," manager Pedro Grifol said. "I saw him jog a little bit inside (Monday). He was doing some work. He's feeling pretty good. I said before when this first happened that everything I've ever heard about him is he heals really well and he heals fast."

Short stay:

Last Friday, the White Sox claimed Nick Solak off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Class AAA Charlotte.

The infielder/outfielder was designated for assignment two days later, and Atlanta claimed Solak off waivers from the Sox on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The 28-year-old Solak, a Naperville North High School product, was with Texas from 2019-22 and he hit .252/.327/.372 with 21 home runs and 93 RBI in 253 games.