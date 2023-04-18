Girls track: 'A good night for the Trevians' at Barrington Invite

A first- and second-place finish in the same race highlighted New Trier's third-place scoring in a strong field April 14 at the Barrington Invitational girls track and field meet.

"Clare Finnigan and Josie Cahill definitely set a good tone early for us, finishing 1-2 in the 3200," said Trevians coach Andy Butler.

With sophomore Cahill right on the senior's heels, Finnigan won the eight-lap race in 11 minutes, 17.01 seconds. Cahill followed at 11:18.36.

Entering the week of April 17 those times ranked Nos. 23-24 on the Athletic.net list for the 3200.

Junior Makenzie Gable won for the first time in a varsity invitational, soaring 10.20 meters (33 feet, 5 inches) to win triple jump.

"We were proud of her stepping up in a big meet," Butler said.

One of the Trevians' usual suspects, junior Gaby Manzano, placed third in the 400 with a personal-best time of 1:00.69. She took second in long jump at 5.09 meters (16-8). New Trier double-scored in long jump with senior Phoebe Kim at 4.75 meters (15-7).

Senior Sophie Garrou put herself in good position down the road in pole vault, placing fourth at 3.25 meters (10-6), above the Class 3A state-qualifying mark of 3.12 meters (10-3).

Junior hurdler Lahey Cahill -- in between Josie and New Trier boys 2022 all-state 3200 runner George Cahill, now running at Amherst College -- placed sixth in the 100 hurdles at 17.83 seconds and eighth in the 300s at 50.93. Both were personal-best times.

Juniors Katie Sarnoff and Carly McConnell each ran on a fourth-place 800-meter relay and a winning 1600 relay, running the relays' leadoff and third legs each time.

Kim and junior Marley Meyers ran in the 800 relay, while in the last race of the night Sarnoff and McConnell were joined by sophomore Anna Rivera and, running the anchor leg, Manzano.

The Trevians' winning time of 4:09.13 in the 1600 relay tied Neuqua Valley for 21st in the state entering the week.

Barrington, in a going-away present for retiring, 36-year head coach Jody Gitelis -- the meet will be renamed the Jody Gitelis Invitational starting next year -- won the 12-team invite with 110 points, ahead of Lake Zurich's 105 points and New Trier's 83.

"Overall, it was a good night for the Trevians," Butler said. "We took advantage of the nice weather and continued to improve. We have a balanced lineup with contributors across all events."