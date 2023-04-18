Giolito's no-hit effort helps White Sox salvage split with Phillies

Chicago White Sox's Lenyn Sosa catches a shallow fly ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm during the second inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger (30) celebrates his three-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter with Luis Robert Jr. (88) and Eloy Jimenez during the first inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito towels off after having pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies for six innings in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

After falling down Tuesday in a 7-4 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox were in dire need of a pick-me-up.

Lucas Giolito did much of the lifting, with a big boost from Jake Burger, and the Sox bounced back for a 3-0 win in Game 2.

Looking a lot like the starter who no-hit the Pirates in 2020, Giolito held Philadelphia without a hit in the nightcap but was only able to go 6 innings while throwing 102 pitches.

Burger supplied all of the offensive support with a 3-run homer in the first inning.

Giolito said he had enough left in the tank to go deeper in the game, but there was no reason to push it.

"I knew I wouldn't get though nine (innings)," he said after issuing 1 walk and striking out seven. "I understand going out in April already at 102 pitches, it's kind of a tough spot. If it was 102 pitches after seven or eight (innings), then maybe we have more leeway.

"But understandably, hand it off to the bullpen and let them shut it down for three innings, which is what they did."

After Kendall Graveman pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Sox, Aaron Bummer came on in the eighth and Brandon Marsh led off with a double to break up the combined no-hit bid.

The Phillies had only that hit in the game, and the White Sox made do with 3 hits. The big one came off Burger's bat, a 417-foot blast to left field, and wound up deciding the outcome.

"Just fortunate to get that one today," Burger said. "(Giolito) was awesome. He had them off balance and it was just really fun to play behind him. You could feel the energy he was bringing, the tenacity. It's always fun when a pitcher gets in a groove like that."

In Game 1, Sox starter Lance Lynn gave up 3 runs on 4 singles and a walk in the first inning and 2 more runs on 3 singles and a walk in the third inning.

The White Sox stormed back with 4 runs on 6 straight hits in the bottom of the third, but that was the extent of the offense.

Lynn allowed 5 runs on 10 hits, all singles, and 3 walks over 5⅓ innings.

"It's unfortunate," Lynn said. "That's part of the game. Last couple starts have been a bunch of home runs. So you're damned if you do, damned if you don't right now. That's just where I'm at.

"I've got to be better. Right now, I'm not in a good rhythm, I'm not throwing the ball well, and I'm not having productive outings. I've got to be better."

The Sox made a big push against Phillies starter Zack Wheeler in the third inning but Yasmani Grandal flied out and Burger and Oscar Colas grounded out, stranding two runners and leaving the score at 5-4.

"We gave a good effort, but at the end of the day we probably have to tack on there and either tie it up or take the lead to be able to win that ballgame," manager Pedro Grifol said.