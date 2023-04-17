White Sox-Phillies game postponed; doubleheader set for Tuesday

Fans bundle up as they watch the White Sox play the Baltimore Orioles Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

The White Sox's game against the Phillies scheduled for Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed due to a forecast of high winds and cold temperatures.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Tuesday starting at 3:10 p.m. Game 2 will begin approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the opener, but not before 6:10 p.m.

Parking lots and gates will open Tuesday at 2:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes for Tuesday's game, originally scheduled for 6:10 p.m., can attend both games of the doubleheader.

Season ticket holders will receive a credit to their account for game tickets and parking for Monday night's game. Refunds for all other purchases, including Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and StubHub, should be initiated at the point of purchase.

NBC Sports Chicago will broadcast both games of the doubleheader.