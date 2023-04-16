White Sox blow early lead, lose rubber game to Orioles 8-4

White Sox third baseman Jake Burger, left, catcher Seby Zavala, center, and starting pitcher Dylan Cease wait for pitching coach Ethan Katz during the fourth inning on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman, left, scores on a one-run single by Anthony Santander as White Sox catcher Seby Zavala, right, looks down during the eighth inning on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Felix Bautista after they defeated the White Sox on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins, center, celebrates with left fielder Austin Hays, left, and right fielder Ryan McKenna after they defeated the White Sox on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer kicks the mound during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Cedric Mullins had 3 hits and 4 RBIs, including a tiebreaking single in Baltimore's 3-run eighth inning, and the Orioles beat the White Sox 8-4 on Sunday.

Gunnar Henderson had 2 hits and scored three times as Baltimore rallied for the win in the rubber game of the weekend series. The Orioles erased a shaky start by Grayson Rodriguez with a 12-hit attack.

The Sox scored each of their 4 runs in the first. Gavin Sheets hit a 3-run homer, and Jake Burger added a solo drive.

But that was it for the White Sox for the rest of the day, and their pitching faltered once again in the team's fourth loss in five games. Dylan Cease issued five of the team's 7 walks, running its total to 26 walks for the series.

Mike Baumann (2-0), Austin Voth and Félix Bautista combined for four innings of 1-hit ball in relief of Rodriguez. The rookie right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked two in his third big league start.