Patrick Kane headlines long list of ex-Blackhawks in Stanley Cup playoffs

New York Rangers wing Patrick Kane plays against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. If the Rangers advance to the conference finals, the second-round pick the Blackhawks acquired for Kane in this year's trade will become a first-rounder. Associated Press

It's Christmas in April every year for hockey fans.

As soon as the regular season ends, they are besieged with a smorgasbord of juicy, enticing Stanley Cup playoff matchups that make the mouth water.

Anything is possible right now, which is what makes the league's postseason the most compelling in sports.

It's a feeling Blackhawks players haven't truly felt in six years when they were stunned and swept by the Nashville Predators. (Yes, the Hawks qualified for the bizarre bubble playoffs in 2020, but that was a joke considering they finished 24th out of 32 teams).

While the Hawks likely will not experience this feeling again for a few years, some of their former players are raring to go.

Tops among them is Patrick Kane, who will attempt to help the New York Rangers navigate a tough first-round series against the New Jersey Devils.

"You can kind of forget how things are when you're winning," Kane told the Athletic. "The coaches and players here, the attention is all on the games. The past few years for me, the focus has been more on practice, on development, getting young guys better. ...

"Here, it's all about the games. It's nice to be back in that world."

Kane waived his no-movement clause so that Hawks GM Kyle Davidson could engineer a trade with the Rangers. Kane hasn't returned to superstar status in New York, but he did have 5 goals and 7 assists in 19 games. He sat out the last two contests to rest his hip.

Keep an eye on how the Rangers fare on the power play against the Devils. Coach Gerard Gallant has obviously felt compelled to put Kane on the top unit, but chemistry is a fickle thing and it seems like Vladimir Tarasenko is jelling better with Artemi Panarin.

It would be controversial, but Gallant may want to consider moving Kane to the second unit if the PP fizzles against New Jersey.

Plenty of other former Hawks could play large roles in the playoffs. Chief among them are:

• Brandon Hagel, who scored 30 goals for Tampa Bay. The Lightning are attempting to reach the Stanley Cup Final for a fourth straight time.

• Max Domi (20 goals), who was traded to Dallas at this year's deadline. The Stars will have their hands full with Ryan Hartman (15 goals in 59 games), Marc-Andre Fleury (.908 save percentage, 2.85 GAA) and the Minnesota Wild.

• Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty, who were traded to Toronto. The Maple Leafs are trying to get out of the first round for the first time since 2004.

• Veteran defenseman Jack Johnson, who returned to Colorado and will try to help the Avs repeat as champs.

• Teuvo Teravainen, who had a disappointing 12-goal season. Teravainen, who won a Cup as with the Hawks in 2015, needs to be at his best or the Hurricanes could get upset by the Islanders.

There are a few others, but most Hawks fans will be watching -- and likely rooting -- for Kane. If the Rangers advance to the conference finals, the second-round pick the Hawks acquired for Kane will become a first-rounder.

So what about former teammate Jonathan Toews? Will he cheer on the Rangers?

Sounds like yes -- as difficult as that is to admit.

"Early on in our career, there was always some healthy competition -- maybe sometimes not so healthy," Toews said with a smile after the Hawks' season finale. "But we're both at that point in our lives where we're happy for each other's success.

"I wish him all the best and I don't want to sit here and admit I'm going to be a Rangers fan, but I'll always be a Patrick Kane fan. Hope to see him do well in the postseason this year. ...

"He's a competitor, just a true professional, and I like any chance I get to mention how much of an impact he's had on the game. I don't know if he gets quite the credit he deserves for how he's influenced the young players nowadays. ...

"It says so much about what he's accomplished in this game. So yeah, I'm looking forward to seeing him have more success and do what he does best down the stretch here."