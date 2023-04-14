White Sox injured list update: Jimenez is off, Moncada is on

The White Sox's Eloy Jimenez is back in the lineup after dealing with a hamstring injury. Associated press

The White Sox's Yoan Moncada is on the injured list with a lower back problem. Associated press

Eloy Jimenez is healthy, and he came off the injured list Friday and was back in the starting lineup for the White Sox against the Orioles.

Yoan Moncada is not healthy, and he went on the IL Friday with a sore lower back.

The wave of injuries that have jarred the Sox in recent years is crashing into the new season as Jimenez (hamstring), Moncada, Tim Anderson (knee) and Joe Kelly (groin) have all gone down in the first two weeks.

It's early, but all of the injuries have a familiar feel for Sox fans.

"I understand the pessimism," general manager Rick Hahn said. "In fact, we talked about that going back to spring training or the off-season, that there's going to be a level of 'prove it' over the course of this summer, not simply from a health standpoint but from a performance standpoint, a competitiveness standpoint.

"The injuries thus far have certainly been frustrating. I think if you get a little too myopically focused on the White Sox, it's certainly easy to say, 'Woe is us.' But if you take a little broader view and you look around the league, it's everywhere."

Moncada sat out the three-game series at Minnesota earlier this week and the Sox decided it was best to the place the third baseman on the IL (retroactive to April 11). The hope is he'll be ready to return when the White Sox travel to Tampa Bay late next week.

"To Moncada's credit he wanted no part of this, going on the IL or taking days off," manager Pedro Grifol said. "He wanted to go play, but at the end of the day, it's a back, right? You've just got to err on the side of caution. We don't want a 60-70% Moncada.

"We want to be able to just take care of this, especially where we're at in the season, and then we get a 100% Moncada back and go play and do your thing."

Roster moves:

In addition to reinstating Eloy Jimenez and placing Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list Friday, the Sox recalled left-handed reliever Tanner Banks from Class AAA Charlotte.

Banks allowed 1 run in 5 innings with Charlotte this season. In 35 games with the White Sox in 2022, he was 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA.

To clear a roster spot for Banks, the White Sox optioned Jesse Scholtens to Triple-A. The right-hander pitched 3 innings of relief and allowed 1 run.

Stay local:

The Sox claimed infielder Nick Solak off waivers from Seattle Friday and assigned him to Charlotte.

The 28-year-old Solak, a Naperville North High School product, was with the Rangers for four seasons (2019-22) and he hit .252/.327/.372 with 21 home runs and 93 RBI.