He'll be a Blackhawk forever: Toews reflects on his emotional farewell and what's the next step

Center Jonathan Toews, left, hugs defenseman Caleb Jones after the Flyers defeated the Blackhawks 5-4 in overtime in Toews' final game on Thursday night. Associated Press

The Chicago Blackhawks' season finale was full of emotion as Jonathan Toews skated in his final game for the franchise. Associated Press

It's been seven years since we've seen the Blackhawks win a postseason game at the United Center.

The 6-3 victory over St. Louis in Game 6 included a pair of assists from Jonathan Toews and was the last time a pulsating playoff atmosphere was felt in the city.

While Thursday night didn't quite reach those heights, it was awfully close -- and it's a feeling Toews hopes every one of his teammates uses as motivation going forward.

During the last five minutes of regulation and every second of overtime, fans roared every time Toews jumped over the boards. This would be the last time they'd see him in a Hawks sweater and they were soaking in every last heart-pounding moment.

And, wow, were there a bunch of them.

The first came 7:40 into the second period when Toews' goal cut Philadelphia's lead to 4-3.

Then, with 2:41 remaining, Toews won an offensive-zone faceoff and 41 seconds later Andreas Athanasiou tapped in his 20th goal of the season to tie the game at 4-4.

Bedlam.

Just absolute bedlam when that puck went across the goal line. Fans were literally leaping out of their seats, patting each other on their heads, high-fiving and holding their ecstatic kids aloft.

It was a sight to behold.

Then came a moment no one will soon forget. With just over two minutes remaining in overtime, Toews stripped the puck from Morgan Frost in the defensive zone and raced the other way on a breakaway.

The entire UC rose as one. Could this really be happening? Is Toews going to close out his career with the game-winner?

After faking the forehand shot, the captain attempted his tried-and-true backhand through the five-hole shot, but the puck trickled just wide of the net.

"Ohhhhh!" moaned the crowd.

Twenty-five seconds later, the Flyers won it.

A bummer for sure, but what an atmosphere it was all night.

After Toews watched a stirring montage video, addressed the fans and took one lap around the ice, he retreated to the dressing room. He spoke to his teammates for the last time and had one simple message: That's what you play for -- the love and adoration of the fans. So keep working and one day you'll feel it too.

"I hoped that moment ... showed that the sacrifices for your team are all worth it," Toews said, "and to go out there and be a part of a team that -- not only wins a Stanley Cup -- (but) just wins one playoff game, (and) you get that feeling you can win 15 more. It's a high like none other. ...

"When you experience that with your teammates, there's nothing better."

• • •

Before entering the media room, Toews chatted with former teammate Patrick Sharp in the hallway. They laughed several times, but there's no doubt it was an emotional day for both. Sharp, who now does color commentary for NBC Sports Chicago, got choked up during the first-intermission interview they did together.

Toews told Sharp that he hoped Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Patrick Kane and other former teammates were able to feel the outpouring of love from the fans if they were watching.

"Obviously it's more than a game out there when you're able to be part of some special years where you win Stanley Cups and provide a lot of special feelings for the fans," Toews said. "But obviously it's a two-way street. We gave our heart and soul and poured everything we had into this team, this organization, this game for a lot of years and to reap the rewards like that, you can't draw it up any better.

"I just hope that those guys I've shared a locker room with for a lot of years felt that as well and were able to share that with me tonight."

Toews said he had no idea why GM Kyle Davidson pulled him into a meeting with coach Luke Richardson last Saturday in Seattle. Turns out it was to tell him that the Hawks would not be offering him a new contract.

"Once I took a deep breath and let it sink in, I realized it's just what it is," Toews said. "There's absolutely no hard feelings. I have nothing but love and gratitude for the Blackhawks and Rocky Wirtz and the Blackhawks family -- everyone over the years who's been a part of that.

"At the end of the day, it's a business. It's a business where you want to win games and you want to go out there and entertain the fans and chase Stanley Cups.

"It's exciting for me to, at the same time, not to know what's really around the corner for me. But at the same time, it's a new start for the Blackhawks."

• • •

Toews finishes his 15-season run with 372 goals, 511 assists and 883 points in 1,068 games. This season, he had 15 goals and 16 assists in 53 games. He missed two months while dealing with what he said were symptoms from long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

"We can't thank him enough for everything he's done," Davidson said Thursday morning. "The Blackhawks organization and the city of Chicago will be forever indebted to him for the amazing ride that he took us on.

"Wherever he goes and wherever he plays next, he'll be a Blackhawk forever."

So where will Toews go next? Would he really put his body through another 82-game campaign? All the training? All the travel? All the stress?

Or is it time to retire? It certainly seems like that's the answer, especially after a night like Thursday.

Even Toews hinted as much.

"There's no doubt a moment like that, it's hard to top," he said. "It's something I'll just let myself sink into with my family.

"The thought of playing for another team right now is so far in the back of my mind right now, especially after that moment. I always thought I'd retire a Blackhawk and part of me still believes in that.

"So we'll see."

Toews was hit with all kinds of questions during his final postgame presser. How does he want to be remembered? What will you miss most about coming to the United Center or Fifth Third Arena?

Perhaps his most poignant answer, however, came after he was asked if there was one moment that stood out over the course of his career.

Like any great leader, he turned the focus to the Blackhawks' faithful.

"When I get asked that question, my answer tends to be ... just when people come up to me off the ice," Toews said. "Could be anywhere in public. ...

"You're kind of embarrassed at first but then it's a reminder that it's more than a game. When I was younger and throughout my career, you keep finding that inspiration to go out there and do your best. You hope you inspire someone to do the same and find their best within themselves, too.

"When you hear that, there's no bigger compliment, really. I just hope the fans know that that feeling's been reciprocated in more ways than you can imagine.

"Definitely thankful for that."