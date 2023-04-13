NFL draft preview: It's a good year to be looking for a tight end

It's a good year to be looking for a tight end in the NFL Draft. There are a couple surefire future starters, along with some really promising Day 2 and Day 3 picks.

Not since 2017 have three tight ends been drafted in the first round. This year, Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, Utah's Dalton Kincaid and Oregon State's Luke Musgrave are all in the conversation.

Here's a look at some of the tight ends available in this year's draft.

Day 1 prospects

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame:

At a school known for producing tight ends over the past two decades, Mayer (6-4, 249) might be the best of them. He set Notre Dame tight end records for catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns (both single-season and career records). He led Notre Dame in receiving yards and touchdowns last season with 67 catches for 809 yards and 9 touchdowns. He has all the makings to be a solid pro.

Dalton Kincaid, Utah:

Kincaid (6-4, 246) was late to football, focusing on basketball before joining his high school football team as a senior. He played at FCS San Diego for two years before transferring to Utah. He had a breakout season as a senior last year, totaling 70 catches for 890 yards and 8 touchdowns. He's a playmaking tight end who will need some time to improve his blocking abilities, but has all the right tools to succeed.

Luke Musgrave, Oregon State:

The son of a competitive skier and an Oregon QB, Musgrave (6-6, 253) was a competitive skier himself growing up and his elite body control is apparent on film. Unfortunately, he missed 11 games in 2022, so most of his film is from 2021, when he caught 22 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown. He's one of the best blocking tight ends in this year's draft, and there's untapped potential for him in the passing game.

Day 2 prospects

Darnell Washington, Georgia:

Washington (6-7, 264) is a massive human being. He has a huge frame and the Bulldogs more or less used him as a sixth offensive lineman. He was a three-year starter at Georgia and is a physical run blocker. He caught 28 passes for 454 yards and 2 touchdowns last season. He will provide any quarterback with a huge target, although he has room to improve as a pass catcher.

Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State:

Following an impressive junior season, Kraft (6-5, 254) turned down multiple six-figure NIL deals from big-time programs to stay close to home at South Dakota State. He wound up a third-team FCS All-American as a senior, despite missing six games with an ankle injury, and helped the Jackrabbits win the FCS national championship. He might need a little time adjusting to NFL competition, but he's an athletic pass catcher and an effective blocker.

Sam LaPorta, Iowa:

A Highland, Illinois, native from just outside St. Louis, LaPorta (6-3, 245) put together back-to-back productive seasons, totaling more than 50 catches and more than 650 yards in both 2021 and 2022. As a senior, he was a team captain and led the Hawkeyes in receiving. He worked both as an inline tight end and out wide. He must improve as a blocker and could benefit from adding a little bit more strength.

Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan:

Schoonmaker (6-5, 251) started during each of the past two seasons in Ann Arbor. He totaled 35 catches for 418 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. He's a reliable pass catcher when he's open, but he wasn't as effective in traffic and he didn't pick up many yards after the catch in college. He may need a little time to develop, but he could be a solid No. 2 tight end for someone.

Day 3 prospects

Brenton Strange, Penn State:

Strange (6-4, 253) was a contributor, but never the focus of Penn State's passing game. He totaled 32 catches for 362 yards and 5 touchdowns as a senior last season. He's athletic and can make plays after the catch. He's a physical run blocker, especially as a lead blocker in space. He could be a day-three sleeper, but probably needs to keep improving all areas of his game to become a starter.

Davis Allen, Clemson:

Allen (6-6, 245) has good size and a huge catch radius. He seems to bring down anything thrown his way. He was a team captain as a senior at Clemson, when he totaled 39 catches for 443 yards and 5 touchdowns. He might need to put a little bit more muscle on his frame to be a successful blocker in the NFL, but his technique is there if he can add some strength.

Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion:

Kuntz (6-7, 255) has tremendous size and athleticism, including a 40-inch vertical jump. A two-year starter at FCS Old Dominion, he tore his ACL last season and missed all but five games. Teams will love his height and athleticism, even if he might wind up on the practice squad as a rookie. He will need to add some weight to fill out his tall frame.

Additional Day 3 options: Josh Whyle, Cincinnati; Cameron Latu, Alabama; Payne Durham, Purdue.

Best fits for the Bears:

The Bears added McHenry native Robert Tonyan at tight end in free agency. He's likely to be the No. 2 behind Cole Kmet. The Bears still have Chase Allen and Jake Tonges, two practice squad rookies last year, on the roster. They could take a flyer on a tight end on day three, maybe someone like Kuntz, who has high upside but needs a year to improve. On the other hand, it wouldn't be surprising if the Bears sit out the tight end position altogether in the draft.