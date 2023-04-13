Farm report: Montgomery, Ramos, Schultz are names to know in White Sox's top-heavy system

Through the first two weeks of the season, the highlights have been few and far between for the White Sox.

Splitting a four-game series against the defending World Series champion Astros in Houston to open the year stands as the most memorable moment, but the Sox do have plenty of time to try to get healthy and make a push under first-year manager Pedro Grifol.

With an off-day Thursday before opening a six-game homestand against the upstart Orioles and Phillies Friday, let's take a look and see if things are any better down on the farm.

Not really.

According to Baseball America, the go-to authority on all things minor-league baseball, the Sox rank No. 28 among the 30 teams in MLB.

"This system is led by a strong top two in shortstop Colson Montgomery and outfielder Oscar Colas, but it falls off quickly," Baseball America wrote. "There's a deep corps of pitchers inside the top 15 that offer upside-laden profiles like left-hander Noah Schultz, as well as right-handers Sean Burke, Cristian Mena and Peyton Pallette, among others."

If you're looking for a bright side, the White Sox were rated No. 30 last year. So there's that.

Colas made the Sox's roster out of spring training, so you can remove the 24-year-old right fielder from the prospect list since he's off to a promising start and very likely to stay in the majors all season.

As for Montgomery, an oblique injury has delayed the start of his season, which is expected to begin at high Class A Winston-Salem with a quick bump to AA Birmingham.

The White Sox's first-round draft pick in 2021 out of Southridge High School in Indiana, Montgomery combined to hit .274/.381/.429 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI last year in his first full professional season.

Making stops at low Class A Kannapolis, Winston-Salem and Birmingham, Montgomery showed why he is Baseball America's No. 36 overall prospect this year by reaching base safely in 50 straight games.

"I really didn't know what to expect or how the season was going to go because it was my first full season," Montgomery said. "I really didn't know how long it was and how many things happen. I just set my mind to one goal and that was to do my best at where I'm at because I didn't want to worry about getting moved up or anything like that and putting a little too much pressure on myself."

If he can get back on the field and stay healthy, the 21-year-old Montgomery could end the season at Class AAA Charlotte and join the Sox at some point in 2023.

The injury bug is biting the White Sox again this year, and Montgomery isn't the only top prospect dealing with health issues in the minors.

Infielder Bryan Ramos, the Sox's No. 3 prospect per Baseball America, has yet to play for Birmingham due to a groin injury.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder combined for 22 home runs and 86 RBI while hitting .266 with Winston-Salem and Birmingham last year.

"I was impressed with the way he carried himself on both sides of the ball," said Justin Jirschele, who managed Ramos at Birmingham in 2022. "His physique stands out and it's easy to be excited about Bryan. He's going to continue learning his approach at the plate and with that, I can only see the power grow from what is there now. What he was able to do at age 20 across two higher levels is impressive."

Infielder Lenyn Sosa is another top prospect, and he joined the White Sox on Tuesday after Tim Anderson went on the injured list with a sprained left knee.

Sosa homered in the ninth inning of Wednesday's loss to the Twins.

As for pitching, Schultz is the Sox's top prospect and he'll make his professional debut in the Arizona Complex League this season.

Schultz, the White Sox's first-round draft pick last year out of Oswego East High School, is a 6-foot-9 lefty.

Mena broke through in 2022, striking out 126 in 104⅓ innings while posting a 3.80 ERA with Kannapolis, Winston-Salem and Birmingham.

Only 20 years old, Mena is back at Birmingham this year and he had 9 strikeouts over 4 innings in his first start.

Burke is beginning the season with Charlotte, but he hasn't pitched yet due to shoulder soreness.