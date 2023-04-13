Blackhawks will not be re-signing Jonathan Toews

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 Stanley Cup Finals. Associated Press/June 10, 2015

It's official: Jonathan Toews' 15-season run with the Chicago Blackhawks will come to an end after the season finale against Philadelphia at the United Center tonight.

General manager Kyle Davidson told the media at Fifth Third Arena on Thursday morning that he will not be re-signing Toews to a new contract.

The decision isn't necessarily a shocker for a number of reasons. Still, the announcement is sure to send shock waves of disappointment across Hawks Nation.

"Words fail to adequately summarize everything that Jonathan's done for the organization, the amazing memories that he's provided," Davidson said. "He's going to forever be known as Chicago's captain. ... He's one of the greatest players in team history, of his generation and some of his milestones and his accomplishments will be extremely difficult to match."

Toews is in the final year of an eight-year, $84 million contract. He missed the entire 2021 season and almost half of this one while dealing with illnesses.

The Hawks could have brought Toews back on a one-year deal to help mentor the next generation. After all, who better to set an example on how to become a champion?

Davidson, however, decided it was time for others to step up. He referenced the fact that Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook all had the same opportunity to grow into leaders.

That time is now for Lukas Reichel and all the incoming young talent.

"When there's a player like Jonathan or Patrick in your locker room, you defer to them," Davidson said. "You just let them handle the leadership and there's not a lot of development opportunity there. ...

"In the locker room be the voice, rather than deferring to someone who's been here for so long."

Davidson told Toews about the decision before the Hawks played at Seattle last Saturday.

Asked if he thought Toews was disappointed, the GM said: "I didn't really get a sense one way or the other. I think it was more so just appreciating what he's experienced and what we've all experienced with him at the Blackhawks. A little bit more of a reflective conversation than looking forward or questioning what the decision was."

Toews will play in his 1,067th regular-season game tonight. He has scored 371 goals and dished out 571 assists over the course of his career.

This season, Toews has 14 goals and 16 assists in 52 games. He missed two months while dealing with symptoms from long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

Toews will speak for the final time after the game, and it will be the last time we hear from him until a decision is made on his NHL future.

"We can't thank him enough for everything he's done," Davidson said. "The Blackhawks organization and the city of Chicago will be forever indebted to him for the amazing ride that he took us on. Wherever he goes and wherever he plays next, he'll be a Blackhawk forever.

"Tonight will be a great opportunity for our fans to show him that appreciation and give him the send off he deserves."