Blackhawks' decision to not re-sign Toews makes sense; how they announced it did not

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, left, celebrates with center Jason Dickinson after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Chicago, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Back on the bench, between both players, is the Hawks' athletic trainer Mike Gapski, who will now retire after 36 years with the team. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Chicago, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Associated Press

Ranking the all-time iconic moments in Chicago Blackhawks history is no easy task.

The top 10 would center mostly around the team's Stanley Cup runs in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Patrick Kane's OT winner in Philadelphia. Brent Seabrook's triple-OT winner vs. the Red Wings. Seventeen seconds. Duncan Keith's Game 6 goal against the Lightning. The Cup being hoisted over and over again on the United Center ice.

Iconic moments all.

The emotional, stadium-shaking national anthem before the 1991 All Star Game -- which came right after the United States launched Desert Storm -- must be included as well.

So here's the big question: How will Thursday's season finale, which was Jonathan Toews' last in a Hawks sweater, be remembered? The Hawks had a chance to build the pomp and circumstance, but instead waited until GM Kyle Davidson met with reporters Thursday morning to announce they will not be re-signing Toews. Even more surprising was how Davidson unveiled the news, almost as an afterthought after thanking fans, coaches and players for their dedication this season.

"We can't thank him enough for everything he's done," Davidson said. "The Blackhawks organization and the city of Chicago will be forever indebted to him for the amazing ride that he took us on."

Both times Michael Jordan retired he held court in front of a hoard of reporters, all of whom knew exactly why they were there. Few in that room at Fifth Third Arena knew what Davidson was about to say.

Why not announce what was coming days in advance?

Toews was told in Seattle last Saturday. Release the news Sunday, then hold a joint news conference with Toews on Thursday. Or at the minimum have the captain speak after Davidson.

Now, while Toews is not retiring, he is leaving Chicago.

It's such a monumental moment -- one that deserved more than Toews talking for 10-15 minutes after the game against Philadelphia.

It could have been handled a whole lot better.

Now, as for the fans, they were absolutely terrific.

• The 100 section of the UC was as full as its been all season for warmups, with men, women, girls and boys holding signs and hoping for one last puck from No. 19. As Toews skated toward the bench, he banged his chest three times and gave a lucky patron one last souvenir.

• A huge roar went up when Toews was announced as one of the starters. Public address announcer Gene Honda then had the good sense to pause for a few seconds so Toews could soak in the love. He spun around and raised his stick to acknowledge the faithful before hearing the national anthem one last time as a Hawk.

"It's overwhelming to be honest," Toews told Patrick Sharp and Chris Vosters during the first intermission. "It's hard to feel like you ever deserve that.

"I feel like I owe so much to Sharpie and the rest of my teammates over the years. And to the fans. Without them it isn't as special as it is. I owe so much to them and to the city of Chicago. I'm just so grateful to be out there right now."

• What finale would be complete without a Toews goal? Well, fans got one at 7:40 of the second period when he tapped in a pass from Andreas Athanasiou to cut the Flyers' lead to 4-3. An incredible ear-splitting roar went up when the goal was announced.

The decision to move on from Toews isn't exactly a shocker.

The soon-to-be 35-year-old is in the final year of an eight-year, $84 million contract, and he missed the entire 2020-21 season and almost half of this one while dealing with illnesses.

The Hawks could have brought Toews back on a one-year deal to help mentor the next generation.

But Davidson decided it was time for others to step up. He referenced the fact that Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook all had the same opportunity to grow into leaders.

That time is now for Lukas Reichel and all the incoming young talent.

"When there's a player like Jonathan or Patrick in your locker room, you defer to them," Davidson said. "You just let them handle the leadership and there's not a lot of development opportunity there. ...

"In the locker room be the voice, rather than deferring to someone who's been here for so long."

When the young GM broke the news to Toews, he had coach Luke Richardson join in.

"I've gone through it as a player," Richardson said. "I'm not a three-time Stanley Cup champion (and) captain for the same team for 16 years. But it's always hard at the end.

"There's hardly any walk off into the sunset smiling. It's never on your terms.

"So for someone to have it on your terms it's a special thing. It might not be his career, but it's the end here. (He'll) have it finish how he wants. ...

"And Jonathan said it himself: How can you not be happy with the storybook career that he's had here?"

So true. And while the final Blackhawks chapter has been written, hopefully the final epilogue will be much more memorable.

Toews deserves better.

We all do.