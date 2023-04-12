Thursday feels like Toews' last game with the Blackhawks. Here's how they should honor him

Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews waits for a faceoff Thursday during the third period against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver. Associated Press

Rare is the pro athlete who can admit the end has arrived.

Nearly all of them yearn for another season or two, no matter how much their skills have deteriorated.

It's not just because they want to keep winning or for the roar of the crowd or the desire to remain in the spotlight.

It's their teammates. It's their coaches.

And, perhaps more than anything, it's fear of the unknown. The thought of "what comes next?" is a monumental weight that bears down upon many.

Attempting to get a read on how Jonathan Toews feels about retiring is no easy task.

Thursday will almost certainly be the last time the captain puts on a Blackhawks sweater. But will that game against the Flyers at the United Center also be the last of his career?

It's a good question -- and one Toews has struggled to answer over the last two weeks.

After taking part in the Hawks' morning skate on March 28, Toews seemed resigned to hanging up the skates for good after the season.

"When day after day is you're just pushing through pain, it's just like to what end?" said Toews, who later added: "I'm at that point where it feels like more damage is being done than is a good thing."

A few days later, however, Toews was flat-out noncommittal.

"I don't feel like with what I've been through this year and this past season that I have enough clarity on what that decision will be," he said. "I'm just kind of doing my best every day to get healthy and get back into a good place mentally and physically."

On the one hand, it feels like double talk. On the other, maybe he's is truly conflicted.

Toews has leaned on others for advice, but knows the decision is ultimately up to him.

"There's no doubt your family and your friends and the significant others in your life ... all have an impact and are able to help you reflect on what's most important to you and what the right situation going forward would be for me," Toews said. "So (there's) definitely people close to me helping me kind of sort through that stuff."

Now, how will things develop Thursday?

The storybook ending would include a goal -- or perhaps 2 -- from Toews. Maybe even the game-winner (despite the fact it would hurt the Hawks' draft lottery odds).

Of course, Toews' career is already chock-full of storybook finishes, so maybe that's asking a bit much.

At the minimum, you'd like to see a jam-packed United Center teeming with fans wearing almost nothing but No. 19 sweaters.

Perhaps some former teammates come in for the occasion. It would be nice to see Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Corey Crawford, Marian Hossa, Kris Versteeg, Dustin Byfuglien, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Dave Bolland and others in attendance. Coach Joel Quenneville as well.

Highlight videos from the 2010, '13 and '15 Stanley Cup runs should be running on an endless loop.

Make it a party. A night to remember.

Then -- when the clock hits 0:00 -- Toews should remain on the ice and soak in what is sure to be a thunderous ovation. If he balks, his teammates should stay on the bench. Don't let him down the tunnel until he complies.

Take one last spin, Jonathan. Or better yet, take three -- one for each Stanley Cup you helped bring to the city.

Because, seriously, you absolutely deserve it.