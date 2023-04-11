 

White Sox: Anderson expected to miss 2-4 weeks with sprained left knee

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson stays on the ground after a collision with the Minnesota Twins' Matt Wallner while covering third base during the fourth inning Monday in Minneapolis.

Scot Gregor
 
 
Updated 4/11/2023 12:14 PM

Before Tuesday night's game against the Twins in Minnesota, the White Sox placed all-star shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee and recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte.

The Sox said Anderson is likely to miss 2-4 weeks after hurting his knee in Monday's 4-3 win over the Twins.

 

He collided with Minnesota's Matt Wallner after moving over to cover third base on a double play try.

Anderson is hitting .298/.327/.404 with 5 doubles, 5 stolen bases and 4 RBI in 11 games this season.

Sosa slashed .448/.556/.828 with 2 home runs and 8 RBI in 9 games with Charlotte.

Last year, Sosa played 11 games with the White Sox and was 4-for-35 (.114) with 1 homer and 1 RBI.

