White Sox: Anderson expected to miss 2-4 weeks with sprained left knee

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson stays on the ground after a collision with the Minnesota Twins' Matt Wallner while covering third base during the fourth inning Monday in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Before Tuesday night's game against the Twins in Minnesota, the White Sox placed all-star shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee and recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte.

The Sox said Anderson is likely to miss 2-4 weeks after hurting his knee in Monday's 4-3 win over the Twins.

He collided with Minnesota's Matt Wallner after moving over to cover third base on a double play try.

Anderson is hitting .298/.327/.404 with 5 doubles, 5 stolen bases and 4 RBI in 11 games this season.

Sosa slashed .448/.556/.828 with 2 home runs and 8 RBI in 9 games with Charlotte.

Last year, Sosa played 11 games with the White Sox and was 4-for-35 (.114) with 1 homer and 1 RBI.