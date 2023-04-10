Toews' final lap and more: 5 Blackhawks storylines to watch as the season winds down

Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews waits for a faceoff during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Associated Press

When a team misses the playoffs by almost 40 standings points, it normally limps to the finish line with nary a story line in sight.

Not so for the Chicago Blackhawks, who play their third-to-last game against Minnesota at the United Center on Monday.

In the Hawks' case, there is drama everywhere ...

End of an era:

How do you say goodbye to a legend?

That has to be what the Hawks are wrestling with behind the scenes as Jonathan Toews' career in Chicago most likely ends Thursday against Philadelphia at the UC.

Toews, no doubt, will be wrestling with plenty of emotions as well.

He's the last man standing from the team's most successful era. So there will be no goodbyes to friends like Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Corey Crawford, Patrick Sharp or Marian Hossa.

Still, there will be plenty of tough goodbyes to behind-the-scenes employees -- ones like equipment manager Troy Parchman, head athletic trainer Mike Gapski, strength and conditioning coach Paul Goodman and even parking attendant Frankie Tomaselli. How does Toews say thank you for everything they did to help make his life easier for 15 seasons?

Then, of course, there are the fans. It will be interesting to see how they react Thursday, and if Toews decides to do an encore lap of sorts after the game.

No matter how it plays out, Toews told us Monday morning he'll do what he can to absorb everything that happens during these final days.

"I feel like it's one of those things that doesn't fully sink in until after it's over," he said. "And you reminisce (back) to the big moments when you win the Stanley Cup and you know everything (that) happened around you is going to be a memory before you know it.

"So you're trying to soak it in. So in a sense it's like that, but obviously it's different. But just trying to be present and enjoy everything."

SOS ... SOS:

The Hawks sent Lukas Reichel and defenseman Alex Vlasic back to Rockford on Monday to help the IceHogs qualify for the Calder Cup playoffs.

Rockford is just 1 point ahead of the defending champion Chicago Wolves for the fifth and final spot in the Central Division. Both teams have four games remaining, including one against each other at Rockford on Tuesday.

Hawks coach Luke Richardson said Reichel was very open to instruction and also displayed a quiet competitiveness that maybe not everyone noticed.

"I remember there was one game where ... he had already scored a goal, but he was out for an empty-net goal against," Richardson said. "He came back to the bench and slammed his stick quietly. He was upset."

Richardson really hopes Reichel -- and all of the IceHogs -- get to experience the postseason.

"Playoffs are so fun in hockey," Richardson said. "You have a short practice, you have a meeting, you're outside, the sun's shining, the weather's getting warmer and you go in the next night and you win again. You can get on a roll like that.

"That'd be great for them to have that opportunity."

Lottery madness:

If all of that wasn't enough, we still need to keep our eye on the bottom of the standings.

Going into Monday's action, Columbus and Blackhawks both had the fewest points -- 56 through 79 games. The Blue Jackets were in last because they had fewer regulation victories (15-17) than Chicago.

Anaheim (58 points in 80 games) lost its last two games in OT, which gave the Ducks 2 points and pushed them into 30th overall.

Whichever team finishes last has a 25.5% chance of winning the draft lottery. The next two squads have 13.5% and 11.5% chances, respectively.

The Blue Jackets play at Philadelphia on Tuesday, while the Hawks are at Pittsburgh and Anaheim hosts Vancouver.

Commesso coming:

Goaltender Drew Commesso will leave Boston University and sign a three-year deal with the Blackhawks, according to multiple reports. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Commesso, who was chosen in the second round in 2020, went 24-8-0 with a 2.46 goals-against average this season and helped lead BU to the Frozen Four semifinals.

Commesso is expected to begin next season in Rockford.

Goal-oriented:

With Taylor Raddysh (20 goals) out for the season with a hamstring injury, it will be interesting to see if Andreas Athanasiou (18) can catch and/or overtake Raddysh for the team lead.