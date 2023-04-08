Boys tennis: Fremd bests host Hersey in title match

MSL boys tennis powers Barrington, Fremd and Hersey were three-four-five a year ago at the state tournament, the first time in league history teams would finish that high on the leaderboard.

Singles stars Mitch Sheldon (Hersey) and Andrew Spurck of Fremd were key figures in the success of their respective clubs. Along with Barrington senior Deven Carse and Hinsdale Central's Alex Kotarski, they are the favorites to challenge for top honors in late May at the state tournament.

Juniors Sheldon and Spurck would face each on Saturday afternoon at the annual Hersey Invite -- but in doubles, when the two sides met in the final in Arlington Heights.

With partner Andrew White alongside, Sheldon, who was state doubles champion a year ago with Kacper Pasielak, beat Spurck and Amaye Shyani, 6-3, 6-3.

This straight set victory was one of only two wins by the Huskies, who dropped a 5-2 decision as Fremd lifted the championship trophy.

"We did not play very well against New Trier on Thursday, so it was nice to come back to play better all around tennis as a team, and to beat Hersey, who got us here last season," said Fremd coach Johnny Kent.

The Vikings would defeat Cary-Grove and Edwardsville to advance into the final, while the tourney hosts went past York and MSL East rival Prospect.

"We had a couple of close matches that went to (tiebreakers), so it was great to see the team rally around each other to win those important matches," said Spurck, third overall at state last spring.

"I spent a lot of time working on my serve during the offseason, looking to earn plenty more free points, and using my (serve) to shorten games, and preserve my energy," said Spurck.

Sheldon, currently the No. 1 man in the Midwest, points to a much stronger mental game as the reason to challenge for a state title against his aforementioned rivals come late May.

"I feel like my all-around game really improved, but you have to be mentally strong to survive those three days at the state tournament," opined Sheldon, who, with Pasielak, needed three sets to defeat Jay Vallurupalli-Anthony Liparti (Hinsdale Central) to give the Huskies program their first state title Brad Rosenbaum did so in 1988.

"At the end of the day Fremd had too much depth. But our guys battled, so we're looking forward to seeing them again on Tuesday when we have (Kuba) Pasielak back in our lineup," said Hersey coach Andy Walton.

Pasielak was a state qualifier at singles last spring as a freshmen.

Edwardsville was third after its victory over Prospect.

York, with sophomore Nate Yu at No. 1 and three other underclassmen in its lineup, finished fifth, just ahead of Buffalo Grove.

Glenbard West, which has lost plenty of talent over the past few seasons, most notably Sullivan Montieth and Andrew Immink (sixth at state doubles in 2022), defeated Cary-Grove 6-1 to earn seventh place.

"There will be a lot of learning and growing this season," said Hilltoppers coach Tad Keely, who has two-time state doubles qualifier George Bender back.

Cary-Grove lost state qualifier Sam Kedzior, so Amanda Schuetzle will turn to Noak Marrano for the top spot in the Trojans lineup.

"Noah has improved a lot since last spring, but he is working on playing a smarter game that will be needed as our No. 1," says Schuetzle, whose No. 1 at doubles, Bryce Shechtman, will have a new partner.