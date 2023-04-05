White Sox bounce back, bury Giants; Anderson ejected

Chicago White Sox fans cheer for their team during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants in Chicago, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The White Sox won 7-3. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada reacts after striking out swinging during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Chicago, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr., celebrates in the dugout with teammates after scoring on a one-run double by Andrew Vaughn during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Chicago, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Chicago, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Elvis Andrus, right, celebrates with first base coach Daryl Boston after hitting a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Chicago, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. It was Andrus' 2,000th career hit. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Elvis Andrus runs to first base after hitting a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Chicago, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. It was Andrus' 2,000th career hit. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Elvis Andrus, center, celebrates with Yoan Moncada, left, and Hanser Alberto after the White Sox defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-3 in a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Associated Press

After being embarrassed by the Giants in Monday's home opener, the White Sox had a needed day off and they bounced back to beat San Francisco 7-3 Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

As is often the case in a major-league game, there was plenty more than the score.

Let's start with Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who was ejected in the third inning by home-plate umpire D.J. Reyburn.

Why?

Depends who you ask.

Anderson left the Sox's postgame clubhouse without talking, so details are a little sketchy.

With two strikes, Anderson stepped out of the batter's box but did not call time out. Giants starter Logan Webb threw another pitch and Reyburn called Anderson out.

As Webb pitched to Luis Robert, Anderson was yelling in the dugout. He was tossed by Reyburn, but Webb had additional information.

"(Anderson) called time and got back in the box," Webb said. "He was looking at me, I was looking at him, so I started my wind up. I wasn't trying to quick pitch or anything, but he took it that way, I guess. So he was yelling at me from the dugout for five straight pitches (to Robert).

"I looked at the dugout more than a couple of times. You can probably see what I said. He was just yelling back at me. I don't necessarily think he should have gotten tossed. He was talking to me. He wasn't talking to the umpires. I'm not going to listen to that (bleep) for a bunch of pitches."

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was asked about the ejection.

"You have to be alert at a certain time and (Reyburn) said (Anderson) wasn't alert," Grifol said. "He got called out on strikes. I think he was OK with the strikeout, but emotions are emotions. That's what makes him good, man. That passion that he brings, I have no problems with it at all."

Filling in for injured designated hitter Eloy Jimenez, Gavin Sheets sparked the Sox's offense with 3 RBI while going 2-for-4.

"When you get an opportunity, you want to make the most of it," Sheets said. "That's a really good pitcher (Webb), first off. He's got great numbers and has a lot of good years. We jumped on him well and when (Dylan) Cease is throwing the ball, you know you get him a couple of runs and let him go to work. Really good win today."

Cease had a cold Tuesday and didn't sleep well, but he took the ball on Wednesday and gave up 1 run on 1 hit over 5 innings. The White Sox's ace had 8 strikeouts and 5 walks while throwing 99 pitches.

"I executed in some big spots," Cease said. "In general, I'm not very happy with my execution, just because of the walks. Any time I leave with the lead and give us a chance, it's pretty good. But 5 walks and only going 5 (innings) is a little disappointing."

Cease said he loaded up on caffeine to get through the outing.

"A good amount," he said with a laugh. "Hopefully, I can sleep tonight."

Elvis Andrus also factored into the win, singling and scoring a run in the fifth inning. The hit was No. 2,000 for his career.

"It's a great achievement," Andrus said. "It's a lot of hits. It's a lot of memories. Every hit means a lot from the first one to 2,000 today. It means a lot for me and the family and the people who have helped me through my career."