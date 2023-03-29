Mock draft: Hammond predicts Young goes first, Bears take Skoronski

Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Associated Press

The NFL draft is less than a month away. The NFL's biggest offseason event begins with the first round on April 27 and runs through April 29.

The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles already made a big splash when they traded away the top pick to the Carolina Panthers. The Bears now sit at No. 9 overall on the draft board. They remain in great position to grab one of the top talents in the draft, particularly if the quarterbacks draw a lot of attention.

Draft night always comes with surprises, and there are certainly a few surprises in this mock draft.

Note: The Miami Dolphins had their pick forfeited, so this year's first round has only 31 picks.

1. Panthers: Bryce Young, Alabama (QB) -- Ultimately, it will be hard for the Panthers to pass on the former Heisman Trophy winner. Young can play, regardless of his size.

2. Texans: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (QB) -- The Texans shouldn't overthink it. Stroud had ridiculous production in college and faces fewer questions than other QBs available here.

3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, Alabama (Edge) -- The Cardinals are in perfect position to select the best defender in the draft. This one's a no-brainer.

4. Colts: Will Levis, Kentucky (QB) -- Colts GM Chris Ballard has to get this pick right. Anthony Richardson could turn out to be the best QB of this bunch, but I'm not sure Ballard is willing to take the risk.

5. Seahawks: Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (Edge) -- This is a clear position of need for the Seahawks. Wilson should help improve their defense immediately.

6. Lions: Jalen Carter, Georgia (DT) -- Carter is such a force on the field that it's hard to imagine him slipping too far. The Lions have a need at defensive tackle.

7. Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, Oregon (CB) -- With Jimmy Garoppolo in the mix, the Raiders don't have to grab a young quarterback now.

8. Falcons: Bijan Robinson, Texas (RB) -- This would be both surprising and incredibly on brand for an organization that is obsessed with running the football, even though it doesn't necessarily need a running back.

9. BEARS: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (OT/OG) -- The Bears would love it if Skoronski dropped to them at No. 9. Take the top lineman. Figure out his position later.

10. Buccaneers (from Eagles): Anthony Richardson, Florida (QB) -- The Bucs begin life after Tom Brady by making a splashy trade on draft night. Richardson remains in Florida and can play behind Baker Mayfield for a year.

11. Titans: Paris Johnson, Ohio State (OT) -- Even after signing Andre Dillard during free agency, the Titans need more help at their tackle spots.

12. Texans: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (WR) -- The Texans will need their new quarterback to throw to somebody. How about the guy he has been throwing to for the last two years?

13. Jets: Broderick Jones, Georgia (OT) -- The Jets need more bodies to help protect their new quarterback.

14. Patriots: Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (CB) -- Bill Belichick would somehow get his hands on a player who is arguably the best cornerback in this draft.

15. Packers: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (TE) -- It would be ironic if Green Bay finally drafted a first-round receiver, but tight end feels like a bigger need.

16. Commanders: Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (CB) -- With so many QBs going high, some positions are bound to slip. In this scenario, that looks like cornerback.

17. Steelers: Bryan Bresee, Clemson (DT) -- The Steelers need more big bodies in the middle. Bresee is exactly that.

18. Lions: Brian Branch, Alabama (S) -- The Lions grab the draft's top safety to pair with free agent addition C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

19. Eagles (from Buccaneers): Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (DE/DT) -- The NFL's best defensive line adds the most intriguing defensive lineman. Is he a tackle or an edge rusher? Whatever he is, the Eagles could probably unlock him.

20. Seahawks: Jordan Addison, USC (WR) -- With their second pick, the Seahawks look to find additional weapons for Geno Smith.

21. Chargers: Zay Flowers, Boston College (WR) -- The Chargers look to add speed for QB Justin Herbert.

22. Ravens: Quentin Johnston, TCU (WR) -- There's a mini run on receivers here. The Ravens try to entice Lamar Jackson with a new weapon.

23. Vikings: Kelee Ringo, Georgia (CB) -- With Patrick Peterson gone, the Vikings look to find an instant starter at cornerback.

24. Jaguars: Nolan Smith, Georgia (Edge) -- The Jaguars should be thrilled if Smith is still on the board here. They need help getting after the quarterback.

25. Giants: Deonte Banks, Maryland (CB) -- The Giants address one of their most pressing defensive needs.

26. Cowboys: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (RB) -- With Ezekiel Elliott gone and Tony Pollard returning from a major injury, the Cowboys could use another back.

27. Bills: Darnell Wright, Tennessee (OT) -- The Bills find a hulking tackle for their offensive line.

28. Bengals: Dalton Kincaid, Utah (TE) -- With Hayden Hurst gone, the Bengals need a starting tight end who can contribute immediately.

29. Saints: Myles Murphy, Clemson (Edge) -- The Saints get the help they need on the edge. Murphy is a steal at No. 29.

30. Eagles: B.J. Ojulari, LSU (Edge) -- The Eagles keep looking to replenish along the interior.

31. Chiefs: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee (WR) -- The Chiefs add some serious speed to the wide receiver position.