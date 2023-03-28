Hit to head infuriates Stalock; goalie then ejected in Blackhawks' loss to Dallas

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) makes a save on a shot by Dallas Stars' Wyatt Johnston as Blackhawks' Connor Murphy defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Associated PressThe Dallas Stars' Luke Glendening collides with Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Chicago.

Alex Stalock has battled through a concussion and oculomotor dysfunction this season, so it was no surprise when the Blackhawks' goaltender took offense to a hit to the head by Luke Glendening in the third period of Dallas' 4-1 win Tuesday at the United Center.

Glendening collided with Stalock a split second after directing a pass from Ty Dellandrea into the net at 7:04 of the third period. The short-handed goal made it 4-0.

A clearly infuriated Stalock was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at 11:45 for jawing at an official, then a game misconduct at 16:23.

"I mean, it's tough. I don't think it's obviously intentional," said Hawks forward Tyler Johnson, who snapped a 14-game goal drought by scoring at 10:33 of the third period. "I know Glendening. I know he's not that kind of a player. ...

"Stalock, having the problems that he's had this year (and) that he's dealt with, obviously it's upsetting to see. But it's just one of those things that I don't know if there's really anything we could've done except for the PP (power play being) a little better and not allow that to happen.

"It's just an unfortunate play all around."

Stalock did not address the media.

The offensively challenged Hawks failed to get a shot off on goal for almost 14 minutes and still only had 5 SOG deep into the second period.

The Stars (40-20-14) went up 2-0 on first-period goals from Tyler Seguin (18) and Colin Miller (4), and improved to 10-4-2 over their last 16 games.

The Hawks (24-44-6) have been outscored 26-7 during their current six-game losing streak.

Max Domi, who racked up 18 goals in 60 games for the Hawks this season, made his return to the UC after being traded to Dallas on March 2.

The affable forward came out of the visiting tunnel to chat with Jonathan Toews, Connor Murphy, Athanasiou and Jones during the Hawks' morning skate.

"I made some friendships that will last a lifetime in Chicago, for sure," Domi said. "I know it was a real short time, but I felt like I was here a lot longer than I was. That's always a good thing, (and it's) not just the players. The coaches are great. The training staff is unbelievable, and the city itself was great to me. I really enjoyed my time."

Slap shots:

Forward Philipp Kurashev (9G, 16A) will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. ... The Hawks recalled Alex Vlasic and inserted the defenseman into the lineup for Tuesday's game vs. Dallas. He played nearly 20 minutes, took 2 SOG and was credited with 3 takeaways. ... D-man Jarred Tinordi is day to day with a hip injury. ... The Hawks agreed to terms with forward Antti Saarela on a two-year, entry level contract that runs through 2024-25. Saarela, 21, had 7 goals and 11 assists in 41 games with Lukko (Liiga).