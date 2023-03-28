Gregor's MLB predictions: Sox in 2nd, Cubs in 3rd, Braves at the top

Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi is tagged out at the plate by Chicago Cubs catcher Tucker Barnhart while trying to score on a base hit by Yasmani Grandal during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz. Associated Press

NL East

1. Braves -- They lost star SS Dansby Swanson to the Cubs, but still have more than enough to win this rugged division for the sixth straight year.

2. Phillies -- Trea Turner adds even more firepower to a sturdy lineup, but Bryce Harper might miss the first half of the season after elbow surgery.

3. Mets -- Justin Verlander is on board after winning with the AL Cy Young with Houston last season. That's a big add, but losing closer Edwin Diaz for the season is a major blow.

4. Marlins -- They traded for AL batting champion Luis Arraez to add some pop, but another lost season is in store.

5. Nationals -- Hard to believe this shell of a team won the World Series in 2019.

NL Central

1. Cardinals -- There is plenty of pop in the offense, but questions in the starting rotation could hurt St. Louis in the playoffs.

2. Brewers -- Unlike the Cardinals, Milwaukee has plenty of starting pitching. The offense is woeful.

3. CUBS -- Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger and Trey Mancini help them get over the .500 mark, but not much farther.

4. Pirates -- They have some decent young talent, but a blatant lack of spending keeps taking a toll.

5. Reds -- It's looking like this is Joey Votto's final season in Cincinnati. Besides that, not much to see here.

NL West

1. Dodgers -- They aren't as strong as last season's 111-win team, but the Dodgers still have the best depth in baseball and will win the division for the 10th time in 11 years.

2. Padres -- Out for a year and a half, Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to a powerhouse team that still has a suspect rotation.

3. Diamondbacks -- They're a third-place team at best in the difficult division, but loaded with young talent.

4. Giants -- If they play .500 baseball, Gabe Kapler deserves Manager of the Year consideration.

5. Rockies -- Is Kris Bryant still on this team?

AL East

1. Yankees -- Aaron Judge is going to be mashing again, but can they overcome the injury bug?

2. Blue Jays -- A solid rotation and potent lineup will help them push the Yankees for first place.

3. Rays -- A seventh straight winning season is possible, but it won't be easy.

4. Orioles -- A great story last season, the arrow remains pointed up on this talented young team.

5. Red Sox -- Is Chris Sale still on this team?

AL Central

1. Guardians -- An impressive young team a year ago gets even better with Josh Bell and Mike Zunino in the lineup.

2. WHITE SOX -- If they can stay healthy, which has been a huge problem in recent seasons, a return to the playoffs is possible.

3. Twins -- Carlos Correa is back, but is that enough for a first- or second-place finish?

4. Royals -- Loaded with young talent, a glaring lack of starting pitching makes for another long season.

5. Tigers -- It's not his fault, but A.J. Hinch is likely to be the first MLB manager fired this year.

AL West

1. Astros -- Losing Jose Altuve (fractured thumb) for two months or more hurts, but the defending World Series champs have a deep, dangerous offense that now includes Jose Abreu.

2. Mariners -- Julio Rodriguez is the real deal, but he needs some help if this team is going to return to the playoffs.

3. Angels -- They have Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout and won't make the playoffs. Sound familiar?

4. Rangers -- New starter Jacob deGrom has to stay healthy if they hope to get turned around.

5. Athletics -- Baseball's worst team? You're looking at it.

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy bats during a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in North Port, Fla., Saturday, March 4, 2023. - Associated Press

Wild-card teams: Padres, Phillies, Mets (NL); Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays (AL)

NLDS: Braves over Phillies; Dodgers over Mets

NLCS: Braves over Dodgers

ALDS: Astros over Blue Jays; Guardians over Yankees

ALCS: Astros over Guardians

World Series: Braves over Astros

Awards

NL MVP: Trea Turner, Phillies

AL MVP: Aaron Judge, Yankees

NL Cy Young: Aaron Nola, Phillies

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, Yankees

NL Rookie of the Year: Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks

AL Rookie of the Year: Gunnar Henderson, Orioles