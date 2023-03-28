Gregor's MLB predictions: Sox in 2nd, Cubs in 3rd, Braves at the top
NL East
1. Braves -- They lost star SS Dansby Swanson to the Cubs, but still have more than enough to win this rugged division for the sixth straight year.
2. Phillies -- Trea Turner adds even more firepower to a sturdy lineup, but Bryce Harper might miss the first half of the season after elbow surgery.
3. Mets -- Justin Verlander is on board after winning with the AL Cy Young with Houston last season. That's a big add, but losing closer Edwin Diaz for the season is a major blow.
4. Marlins -- They traded for AL batting champion Luis Arraez to add some pop, but another lost season is in store.
5. Nationals -- Hard to believe this shell of a team won the World Series in 2019.
NL Central
1. Cardinals -- There is plenty of pop in the offense, but questions in the starting rotation could hurt St. Louis in the playoffs.
2. Brewers -- Unlike the Cardinals, Milwaukee has plenty of starting pitching. The offense is woeful.
3. CUBS -- Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger and Trey Mancini help them get over the .500 mark, but not much farther.
4. Pirates -- They have some decent young talent, but a blatant lack of spending keeps taking a toll.
5. Reds -- It's looking like this is Joey Votto's final season in Cincinnati. Besides that, not much to see here.
NL West
1. Dodgers -- They aren't as strong as last season's 111-win team, but the Dodgers still have the best depth in baseball and will win the division for the 10th time in 11 years.
2. Padres -- Out for a year and a half, Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to a powerhouse team that still has a suspect rotation.
3. Diamondbacks -- They're a third-place team at best in the difficult division, but loaded with young talent.
4. Giants -- If they play .500 baseball, Gabe Kapler deserves Manager of the Year consideration.
5. Rockies -- Is Kris Bryant still on this team?
AL East
1. Yankees -- Aaron Judge is going to be mashing again, but can they overcome the injury bug?
2. Blue Jays -- A solid rotation and potent lineup will help them push the Yankees for first place.
3. Rays -- A seventh straight winning season is possible, but it won't be easy.
4. Orioles -- A great story last season, the arrow remains pointed up on this talented young team.
5. Red Sox -- Is Chris Sale still on this team?
AL Central
1. Guardians -- An impressive young team a year ago gets even better with Josh Bell and Mike Zunino in the lineup.
2. WHITE SOX -- If they can stay healthy, which has been a huge problem in recent seasons, a return to the playoffs is possible.
3. Twins -- Carlos Correa is back, but is that enough for a first- or second-place finish?
4. Royals -- Loaded with young talent, a glaring lack of starting pitching makes for another long season.
5. Tigers -- It's not his fault, but A.J. Hinch is likely to be the first MLB manager fired this year.
AL West
1. Astros -- Losing Jose Altuve (fractured thumb) for two months or more hurts, but the defending World Series champs have a deep, dangerous offense that now includes Jose Abreu.
2. Mariners -- Julio Rodriguez is the real deal, but he needs some help if this team is going to return to the playoffs.
3. Angels -- They have Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout and won't make the playoffs. Sound familiar?
4. Rangers -- New starter Jacob deGrom has to stay healthy if they hope to get turned around.
5. Athletics -- Baseball's worst team? You're looking at it.
Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy bats during a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in North Port, Fla., Saturday, March 4, 2023.
- Associated Press
Playoff predictions
Wild-card teams: Padres, Phillies, Mets (NL); Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays (AL)
NLDS: Braves over Phillies; Dodgers over Mets
NLCS: Braves over Dodgers
ALDS: Astros over Blue Jays; Guardians over Yankees
ALCS: Astros over Guardians
World Series: Braves over Astros
Awards
NL MVP: Trea Turner, Phillies
AL MVP: Aaron Judge, Yankees
NL Cy Young: Aaron Nola, Phillies
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, Yankees
NL Rookie of the Year: Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
AL Rookie of the Year: Gunnar Henderson, Orioles