White Sox rally to tie Cubs; Morel optioned to Iowa

Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel signs autographs before a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres Friday, March 3, 2023, in Peoria, Ariz. Morel was optioned to AAA Iowa on Monday. Associated Press

Trailing 6-1 in the ninth inning Monday, the White Sox rallied for 5 runs and a tie against the Cubs at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.

Romy Gonzalez got the rally going with a 3-run homer off Cubs reliever Michael Fulmer and DJ Gladney made it a 6-6 final with a 2-run single.

The Cubs jumped on Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger early, scoring 4 runs in the first inning.

Ian Happ and Cody Bellinger had RBI singles, Trey Mancini hit a sacrifice fly and Eric Hosmer added a run-scoring double.

Dansby Swanson homered off Clevinger in the second inning.

In his final spring tuneup, Cubs starter Jameson Taillon pitched 5 scoreless innings and had 5 strikeouts.

Clevinger pitched 4⅓ innings and gave up 6 runs on 7 hits and 2 walks.

The White Sox and Cubs wrap up spring training with another game Tuesday at Sloan Park (2:05 p.m., Marquee).

Roster moves:

The Cubs optioned Christopher Morel to Class AAA Iowa Monday.

As a rookie last season, Morel played in 113 games and hit .235/.308/.433 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI.

The Cubs also outrighted pitcher Roman Wick to Iowa.

The White Sox reassigned pitcher Keynan Middleton, catcher Sebastian Rivero, infielders Erik Gonzalez and Zach Remillard and outfielders Billy Hamilton, Adam Haseley and Jake Marisnick to minor-league camp.

The Sun-Times reported the Sox are releasing veteran infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia, but the move was not official as of Monday night.

Garcia signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract before last season and has $11 million remaining on the deal.