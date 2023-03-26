Blackhawks' Richardson says Toews has skated mutiple times this week

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said that Jonathan Toews has skated multiple times in the past week, a sign that the captain may be able to return before the season ends. "On and off when we were on the road trip," Richardson said before the Hawks dropped a 4-2 decision to Vancouver at the United Center on Sunday. "He seemed good and felt good, so hopefully that can progress into joining the team."

Toews, who released a statement on Feb. 19 saying that he is dealing with the effects of long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, has not played since Jan. 28. He began gym workouts 2-3 weeks ago.

Toews was on the ice at the United Center on Saturday doing individual drills; it is not known how many times he skated before that.

Richardson liked the vibe he got from Toews when the two spoke.

"Just by his mannerism today ... it's a good sign," Richardson said. "As you guys know in the past he can be pretty direct. Today, he was good.

"He was in there stretching; he was in there relaxing after, talking to Andrew Shaw and a few of those old guys here for the weekend. So real good mindset right now. Hopefully that continues."

The Hawks, who do not practice Monday, host Dallas on Tuesday, St. Louis on Thursday, and New Jersey on Saturday. The season finale is April 13 against Philadelphia at the United Center.