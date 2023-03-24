Cease to start White Sox opener vs. Astros

The White Sox made it official Friday morning: Last year's AL Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease will start Thursday's season opener vs. the Houston Astros. Associated Press

Cease makes his final Cactus League start Friday against the Athletics in Mesa.

In 32 starts last season, Cease's 227 strikeouts ranked second in the AL behind Gerrit Cole (257), and his 2.20 ERA was second behind Verlander (1.75). Cease struck out 12.28 batters per nine innings, a Sox record.

Based on the rotation this spring, it appears he will be followed by Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Mike Clevinger, and Michael Kopech.

The Sox get the season underway at 6:08 p.m. Thursday.