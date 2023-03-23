Headed by Cease, White Sox's starting rotation shapes up as a strength

White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech (34) throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, March 18, 2023. Associated Press

Sox starter Lucas Giolito should also be better after showing up in spring training 35 pounds lighter. "I just took last year's failures as big time motivations," said Giolito, who was 11-9 with a 4.90 ERA in 2022. Associated Press

White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Glendale, Ariz., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Associated Press

Dylan Cease has rocketed to the top of the White Sox's starting rotation after finishing second in AL Cy Young Award voting last season. Associated Press

As the end of the first week of March neared, the White Sox still weren't sure if they had a hole in the starting rotation.

The Sox weren't sure if MLB was going to suspend newcomer Mike Clevinger for domestic violence and child abuse accusations.

A ruling finally came down on March 5, and Clevinger was cleared to pitch.

"I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB," Clevinger said. "This situation has been stressful for my family, and I thank them for their strength and support. I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB's investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates.

"I am looking forward to the 2023 season and helping the White Sox win a championship this year."

A rotation that also features rising ace Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Michael Kopech should be formidable.

"All five guys are legitimate major league starters that can do a lot of good things and have done good things in the game," manager Pedro Grifol told reporters in Arizona. "And they're more than capable of going deep into games."

Cease has always had a dynamic arm and the 27-year-old righty was able to put it all together last season.

While finishing second in AL Cy Young Award voting, Cease was 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 184 innings.

He could very well be the White Sox's starter when the season opens with a March 30 game at Houston, and Cease won't be coasting off last year's success.

"I think the biggest thing for my motivation is knowing that it's not given and that if I don't show up and put the work in, it's not going to happen," he said. "I just want to perform well and contribute to a winning team and do what it takes."

More is expected out of Lynn and Kopech after knee issues slowed both starters last season.

Giolito should also be better after showing up in spring training 35 pounds lighter.

"I just took last year's failures as big time motivations," said Giolito, who was 11-9 with a 4.90 ERA in 2022. "I worked really hard in the gym, kind of revamped the focus and attention to every little area when it comes to getting my body in the correct shape so that my muscles are strong, loose, I'm able to explode when I want to."

As for Clevinger, he replaces Johnny Cueto in the Sox's rotation and the right-hander will try to regain his old form after a difficult stretch on and off the field.

In addition to the domestic violence and child abuse charges, Clevinger dealt with a knee injury last year and missed the 2021 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In 23 games (22 starts) for the Padres last season, Clevinger was 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA.

The 32-year-old righty signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the White Sox in early December. The deal includes a $12 million mutual option for 2024 with a $4 million buyout.

"I'm trying to move forward and focus on baseball now, focus on helping us win," Clevinger said.