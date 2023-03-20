Jimenez exits White Sox spring game with cramping in right calf

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez (74) signs an autograph for a fan during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Glendale, Ariz., Friday, March 17, 2023. Associated Press

Eloy Jimenez left Monday's spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with cramping in his right calf, according to the official White Sox Twitter account. The team says his status is day-to-day.

Jimenez, the injury-plagued Sox outfielder, left in the second inning after running out a ground ball. He played just 84 games last season after straining his hamstring in April; he didn't return until July.

On Sunday night, Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada exited Cuba's loss to the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic, suffering bruised ribs after colliding with teammate Roel Santos. The Associated Press reported that Cuba manager Armando Johnson said Moncada would be OK.