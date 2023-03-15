ESPN: Bears to add Panthers QB Walker

Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) scrambles to find a receiver during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.

Justin Fields has a new backup.

The Bears have agreed to a contract with former Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker, according to a report form ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Walker has been in the NFL since 2017 and has mostly been a career backup.

In addition to Fields, the Bears still have quarterback Trevor Siemian under contract. Walker adds another option to the quarterback room, which released veteran third-stringer Nathan Peterman.

Walker went undrafted out of Temple in 2017. He spent three seasons on the Colts' practice squad before starring in the 2020 version of the XFL for the Houston Roughnecks. His XFL experience earned him another NFL shot with Carolina.

Walker served as a backup quarterback for the Panthers during each of the last three seasons. He started five games in 2022. For his career, he has started seven games, posting a 4-3 record as a starter. In 15 career appearances, he has thrown for 5 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Walker was a part of one of the most memorable plays of the season last year. In a late October game against Atlanta, Walker threw a Hail Mary on the final play of regulation that dropped into the hands of new Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore. The Panthers, though, lost the game in overtime.