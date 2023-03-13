Bears signing Lake Villa native T.J. Edwards to 3-year deal

The Bears are expected to sign former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards to a three-year contract, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Edwards grew up in Lake Villa and will be returning to his hometown team after four seasons with the Eagles.

A former undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, Edwards emerged as one of the premier linebackers in the NFL over the past few seasons. He totaled 159 combined tackles, two sacks, seven passes defended and one fumble recovery for the Eagles last season. His 159 tackles were tied for fifth-most among NFL defenders last season.

The deal is worth $19.5 million over three seasons, according to Rapoport, with $12 million guaranteed.