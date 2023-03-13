Bears expected to sign Lake Villa native T.J. Edwards to 3-year contract

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards celebrates next to head coach Nick Sirianni, right, after tackling Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half of Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. A person familiar with the situation says the Bears have agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million deal with Edwards. He is guaranteed $12 million. The person spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity because the agreement can't be announced until the new league year opens on Wednesday. Associated Press/Feb. 12, 2023

T.J. Edwards is coming home.

The Bears have reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the former Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker. The deal is worth $19.5 million, with $12 million guaranteed, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The news came barely 20 minutes after the free agency negotiation period opened at 11 a.m. Monday. Teams and players have begun reaching agreements, even though nobody can technically sign on the dotted line until 3 p.m. Wednesday at the earliest.

T.J. Edwards passes during a 2013 Lakes Community High School football practice in Lake Villa . - Daily Herald file photo.

Edwards, a Lake Villa native, spent the past four years with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2019. As a multisport athlete at Lakes Community High School, Edwards played quarterback for the Eagles under former coach Luke Mertens.

At Wisconsin, he focused his game solely on the defensive side of the ball, where he eventually emerged as a two-time first-team All-Big Ten performer and an AP first-team All-American in 2017. He started 52 games in four seasons at Wisconsin.

Edwards will now join a Bears' defense where he will play alongside another undrafted linebacker out of Wisconsin: Jack Sanborn, who also grew up in the Chicago suburbs. Edwards will become an instant starter for head coach Matt Eberflus' defense.

Edwards fills a glaring hole for the Bears created when general manager Ryan Poles traded away linebacker Roquan Smith. Edwards hasn't quite reached the All-Pro level that Smith has yet (although Edwards did receive All-Pro votes in 2022), but he's not far behind that tier.

From a team-building perspective, Poles and Eberflus have found themselves a talented inside linebacker who doesn't come with the price tag that Smith would've. Last year's dramatic contract dispute between Poles and Smith resulted in hurt feelings and the 25-year-old linebacker being traded to Baltimore at the November trade deadline.

The Ravens wound up handing Smith a contract extension worth $20 million per year over five seasons. Now, Poles has found a quality replacement who will cost only $19.5 million over the entirety of his three-year contract.

Edwards, 26, finished tied for seventh in the NFL with 159 combined tackles in 2022. He also totaled two sacks, 10 tackles for loss, seven passes defended and one fumble recovery.

The speed with which an agreement was made -- 20 minutes after the negotiating period began -- indicated this was a no-brainer for both sides. Edwards wanted to come home, and he appeared to be a priority for Poles and his front office. Assistant general manager Ian Cunningham previously worked for the Eagles prior to joining the Bears in 2022, and has a familiarity with Edwards.

The Bears began the day with $75 million in available salary cap space and probably aren't done adding players.

Broncos swoop in ahead of Bears for RT Mike McGlinchey

The Bears seemed to be hopeful that a deal with former San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey could materialize Monday. The two sides were "talking and hoping to get a deal done," according to ESPN's Dianna Russini on Monday morning.

Within an hour, however, that changed. Russini later reported that the Broncos were also holding discussions with the 28-year-old McGlinchey. At 12:20 p.m., Russini reported that McGlinchey to the Broncos was a done deal.

McGlinchey is widely considered one of the top right tackles on the free agent market. He was the ninth overall draft pick coming out of Notre Dame in 2018. He spent the first five years of his NFL career in San Francisco, starting 69 games, mostly at right tackle.

McGlinchey might've been the best run-blocking tackle on the free agent market this year. He played in a similar offensive scheme in San Francisco to what Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is trying to emulate in Chicago. The Bears also have a need at right tackle. Last season, second-year tackle Larry Borom and 11-year veteran Riley Reiff split time starting at right tackle.

But the Bears were forced to pivot after the Broncos swooped in.

The NFL Network reported that the deal between McGlinchey and the Broncos was for five years and $87.5 million, with $50 million guaranteed. That $17.5 million annual salary is about what was expected for a top-end right tackle, but a five-year deal for a 28-year-old might've been a bit surprising.

Poles has been adamant that he would be selective in free agency and use caution when signing deals that could impact his team well into the future.

"We don't waste this opportunity and do something that's not sound, that doesn't allow us to have this flexibility in years to come," Poles said last month at the NFL Combine. "So that's the balance: Take advantage of now, but still not trying to hurt you do the road."

Committing $17.5 million per year to a tackle who will be 32 in the final year of the contract seems to be exactly the type of deal Poles is trying to avoid.