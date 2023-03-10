Small in stature, Benintendi out to show Sox he's a big-time player

White Sox's Andrew Benintendi smiles towards his bench during the first inning against the Cubs, Friday. Standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 175 pounds, Benintendi is not going to wow anyone wth his size. But there are big expectations for the left fielder, who joined the White Sox on a five-year. $75 million contract in early January. Associated Press

Physically imposing he is not.

At first glance, Andrew Benintendi looks more like a bat boy than an actual major-league player, but don't let that fool you.

"He's a very versatile player," new White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said.

Grifol knows all about Benintendi, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Sox in early January. That is the most lucrative deal in franchise history.

Benintendi played for the Royals in 2021 and through July of last season, when he was traded to the Yankees.

Grifol was with Kansas City the past 10 years, the last three as bench coach. Back together with Benintendi with the White Sox, Grifol provided a detailed scouting report.

"Obviously, he's a left fielder but he's a very versatile player as far as where we hit him in the lineup," Grifol said. "He's done everything in the game, he hits for average, he has hit for power, he runs the bases well. He fits really well with what we're trying to do here.

"He's real quiet until an at-bat or a call doesn't go his way, then you have to kind of stay away from him a little bit and let him do his thing. But he's a wonderful kid, he's a quiet leader. Plays the game hard, respects the game and he's going to be a helluva teammate."

Big-money players typically have big power to match, but Benintendi hit only 5 home runs last season in a combined 126 games with the Royals and Yankees.

"I think it's definitely a power-based game now, where it's how many homers can you hit because obviously it leads to more runs, more RBI, things like that," Benintendi said. "In the end, I'm 5-(foot)-9, 175 pounds, I'm not going to be running out 30 homers. But I think the more I've played, the more I learn of my myself as a player and I think I can hit for more power."

The 28-year-old outfielder hit 20 home runs and had 90 RBI with the Red Sox in 2017, his first full major-league season. Two years ago, he had 17 HR and 73 RBI with the Royals.

Last season, the left-handed Benintendi was effective spraying the ball around. He ranked sixth in the American League with a .304 batting average and was eighth with a .373 on-base percentage.

Grifol said Benintendi is likely to bat third for the White Sox this season. Before signing a free-agent contract with the Astros, that was Jose Abreu's slot for most of the past nine seasons.

"There's always a desire for more pop and more thump throughout a lineup, but I think Andrew helps diversify the ways our offense is capable of beating you on a given day," Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "It's not just going to be power-based."

A Gold Glove winner in 2021, Benintendi is a major upgrade in left field over Eloy Jimenez, who could play some right field while spending most of his time at designated hitter.

In addition to Jimenez, Gavin Sheets and Leury Garcia are candidates to back up Benintendi in left.