Bears now own 10 picks in 2023 NFL draft
Updated 3/10/2023 8:16 PM
After Friday's trade with Carolina of the No. 1 pick for a haul of picks and receiver DJ Moore, the Bears now have 10 picks in the 2023 draft.
