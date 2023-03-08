One and done? White Sox hoping Moncada can regain 2019 form

After another season of subpar production and injury issues, White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada is looking to stay healthy and put up numbers like he did four years ago. Associated Press

In an exhibition game for Team Cuba last weekend, Yoan Moncada was 2-for-2 with a double and home run.

He also walked twice.

The game didn't count, and the competition (Taiwan's Rakuten Monkeys) was far from stellar. But the outburst was undoubtedly noted by the White Sox back at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz.

Moncada has always been an obvious talent -- he was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year in 2016 and was ranked MLB's No. 2 overall prospect the following year -- but his first six seasons with the Sox have been hindered by nagging injuries, inconsistent performance and a perceived lack of fire.

The White Sox are looking for the 27-year-old third baseman to heat back up to his 2019 form, when Moncada hit .315/.367/.548 with 25 home runs and 79 RBI.

The switch-hitter started training earlier than normal over the winter to get ready to play for Cuba in the World Baseball Classic, but he had other motives.

"I wanted to stay healthy throughout the season," Moncada told reporters through an interpreter. "Of course, I prepared myself in a good way to have a good World Baseball Classic. But more importantly, to help the team during the season."

In Cuba's 4-2 loss to the Netherlands Tuesday in its WBC opener, Moncada batted second for his native country and was 0-for-3 with a walk.

Limited to 104 games last year after straining his right oblique on the final day of spring training and missing the opening month, Moncada slashed .212/.273/.353 with 12 homers and 51 RBI. He also spent time on the injured list later in the season with right and left hamstring strains.

"I did everything I could to come back (from the oblique strain) and probably came back too soon," Moncada said. "But you know what? That's in the past. That was last year. Now my focus is on this season and all I can do and all the things I want to do this season."

New Sox manager Pedro Grifol was impressed with Moncada before he left for the WBC.

"We've talked about those type of years that he's had in the past and we talked about last year, and we talked about how to get him to a place where he's comfortable being himself and playing his caliber of baseball," Grifol said. "He brings a little bit of everything to the field every single day. He's got plate discipline, he's got power.

"He can do a little bit of everything. Right now, we're headed in the right direction, for sure."

Romy Gonzalez, Hanser Alberto and Leury Garcia are all candidates to back up Moncada at third base.

If Moncada goes down with another injury, Jake Burger should be waiting for a call at Class AAA Charlotte.

Burger was the White Sox's starting third baseman on Opening Day last season and he got regular playing time until Moncada came back from the oblique injury.

In 51 games with the Sox last year, Burger hit .250/.302/.458 with 8 home runs and 26 RBI.