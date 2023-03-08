Boys gymnastics: Scouting Fox and DuPage County

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comBryce Mensik of Lake Park finished 21st in state last year and is joined by Karl Vachlin and Ryan Czeck as key members from last year's state runnerup.

Here's a look at what to expect this spring for boys gymnastics teams in DuPage County.

Top local teams: Downers Grove North, Lake Park, Naperville North, Wheaton co-op, York

Top returning gymnastics: Renny Barnitz (York, sr., all-around), Ryan Czech (Lake Park, sr., all-around), Jack Halama (Naperville North, jr., all-around), Patrick Malone (Wheaton co-op, so., all-around), Jake Mateja (Downers Grove North, so., all-around), Bryce Mensik (Lake Park, so., all-around) Jack Ongstad (Wheaton co-op, so., all-around) Joseph Qualtier (York, sr., floor, vault), Avi Sharon (Naperville North, sr., all-around), Vaden Srey (Glenbard East, jr., all-around), Karl Vachlin (Lake Park, jr., all-around)

Outlook: Addison Trail welcomes back seniors Alex Martinez and Leo Diaz Gomez who will help coach Mike Galfi build a young squad. "Addison Trail is developing young and charismatic talent this year," Galfi said. "Focused on future success."

Downers Grove North has some key players back from last year's sixth place team in the state, including sophomore all-arounder Jake Mateja. The Trojans also welcome back Anthony Nicholas for his senior season. He was previously on the team as a sophomore and is an enormous addition. The Trojans did lose some scoring so other returnees like Layton Filips and Dan Swanson will be key along with freshmen Tomas Radzevicius and Robert Steffes.

Downers Grove South welcomes back junior Spencer Schmidt, a junior who qualified for state on floor last year, but will need to fill spots around him as another state qualifier, Michael Figueroa, graduated.

Fenton no longer has a gymnastics program but former head coach Paula Parat has taken over at York.

Glenbard East has a small team, but the Rams expect to pack a wallop behind all-arounders Nico Moro, Emelio Reyna and Vaden Srey, a junior who finished 15th in the state in the all-around last year. The Rams lost 11 gymnasts to graduation but a nice mix of juniors and sophomores have coach Wayne Hill optimistic this spring.

Glenbard North has seen the numbers of its program skyrocket, which is one huge positive. Another is having Dan Housour returning for his senior season after tying for fourth on vault and 18th in the all-around at state. Seniors Abdullah Almasoudi, Hamza Faisal, Jared Mejia and Joshua Stanekas also return. "A lot of these kids are just two years into it, but they've got that 'Eye of the Tiger.' They are hungry to get as far as they can," coach Denny Wellman said.

Glenbard South is rebuilding. Sophomore all-arounder Zach Neilsen returns as a young leader for a new squad that welcomes another sophomore and a half dozen freshmen.

Glenbard West graduated 8 seniors and 4 individual states qualifiers so opportunities are there. Seniors Ryan Odiet and Kamil Voges return to lead the squad along with juniors Thomas Wuertzer, Tyler Villa, Sasha Boulton, sophomores Zach Kando, Ian Rondeau and Matthew Tran and incoming freshman John Mammoser.

Lake Park will vie for a state title after a runner-up finish last season behind all-arounders Karl Vachlin, Ryan Czeck and Bryce Menski who finished 6th, 14th and 21st in the state respectively last May. Senior Nate Devitt also returns while sophomore Sergio Hernandez is a new addition.

Naperville Central returns juniors Brady Bechtel, Alex Cepeda and Tim Engman and welcomes freshmen Grant Gardiner and Aidan Klein for a 13-member program that topped at 127.3 last spring and hopes to surpass 130 this year.

Naperville North is extremely optimistic with all-arounders Jack Halama and Avi Sharon returning after state appearances, along with Kai Goodrick, a 5-event senior, and incoming junior all-arounder Declan Smith. "With our top three gymnasts returning and the leadership of Avi Sharon, we are expecting to be one of the top teams in the area," coach Chris Stanicek said.

Wheaton co-op sophomores Jack Ongstad, Patrick Malone and David Shimp return after impressive debuts that culminated at the state meet as individuals and as a team. "Our younger athletes will have to develop and provide depth if we are to have a chance of returning to state this year," coach Greg Gebhardt said. Seniors Mike Hertz and Brad Riggs and junior Drew Berger return while Lars Berger, Nick Tabaku and Kaden Story join the team.

Willowbrook has seen a significant increase in its roster size, which is bringing positivity into the gym. "Given the positive attitudes among this group of young men, we will give the school and the sport our best efforts this season," coach Andy Isaacson said. Senior Matt Casey, junior Peter Catania and sophomores Danny Javier and Sam Gordon return. Freshman Jac Newman has joined the squad.

York's got a strong senior class led by all-arounder Renny Barnitz and specialist Joseph Qualtier. Conor Campbell, Finn McNamara and Aiden Stithem also return for a final season while a crop of freshmen, including Callan Kasmer, Kayden Opiela and Trevor Rice, will look to make an impact right away. Paula Parat transitions from coaching Bison to a Dukes team that could be among the state's highest scorers.

A couple area individuals to watch include Cary-Grove sophomore Alexander Riley and Kaneland senior Ethan Yost. Both qualified for state last year and are competing again this spring.