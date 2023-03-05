White Sox's Clevinger not disciplined, MLB investigation over

Major League Baseball lifted the dark cloud that's been hanging over Mike Clevinger and the White Sox.

Under investigation for alleged domestic violence and child abuse, MLB announced on Sunday that Clevinger will not face suspension or any other discipline.

"The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records," MLB said in a statement. "The office of the commissioner has closed this investigation and barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the office of the commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations.

"As part of his path forward, Mr. Clevinger has voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the collectively bargained policies and to comply with any of the boards' recommendations. MLB will continue to make support services available to Mr. Clevinger, his family and other individuals involved in the investigation."

In January, news broke that MLB began investigating Clevinger last summer after Olivia Finestead, the mother of Clevinger's infant daughter, posted on Instagram that the starting pitcher strangled and choked her and threw used chewing tobacco on their child.

Clevinger addressed the accusations when he reported to spring training in mid-February.

"It's devastating, but I'm excited to see when the facts come out," said the 32-year-old pitcher, who signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Sox in early December. The deal includes a $12 million mutual option for 2024 with a $4 million buyout.

"Just asking everyone to wait before the rush to judgment," Clevinger added. "Wait until the actual facts are out there. Wait until there is actual evidence and then make your decision on who you think I am."

Clevinger and the White Sox released statements Sunday after MLB announced its decision.

"I am pleased that Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation," Clevinger said. "I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB. This situation has been stressful for my family and I thank them for their strength and support. I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB's investigation was concluded and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates.

"I am looking forward to the 2023 season and helping the White Sox win a championship this year."

"The Chicago White Sox respect that the joint policies of MLB and the MLBPA govern this matter," the Sox said. "We accept the conclusion of the thorough, monthslong investigation conducted by the commissioner's office with respect to Mike Clevinger. Per the terms of the joint policy, the White Sox will not comment further on this matter."

After making his first Cactus League start Sunday and giving up 2 runs on 3 hits over 2 innings against the Dodgers, Lucas Giolito was asked about the Clevinger ruling.

"It's good news for our club because he'll be in our rotation and be able to help us win games," Giolito told reporters. "Now we go from there. I don't see it (as a distraction). We handle our business and take care of what we need to and block out side noise. That's part of being a player."

Roster moves:

The White Sox made six rosters moves Sunday, leaving 60 players in major-league camp.

Right-handed pitcher Jonathan Stiever was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte and right-handers Sean Burke and Matt Thompson, outfielder Luis Mieses, infielder Colson Montgomery and catcher Evan Skoug, a Libertyville High School product, were assigned to minor-league camp.