White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger not disciplined after MLB investigation into domestic violence allegations

MLB announced on Sunday that White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger will not be suspended following an investigation into domestic violence and child abuse allegations made against Clevinger last year. Clevinger has in fact avoided all discipline, though MLB said he will voluntarily submit to evaluations by the MLB/MLBPA joint treatment boards and comply with any of their recommendations.