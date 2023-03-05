Lincicome: Bears should get what they can from Fields and move on

Bernie Lincicome says it's better for the Bears to get the most for quarterback Justin Fields now while his value is higher than it may ever be. Associated Press

So as not to bury the lede, the Bears should get what they can for Justin Fields and get on with whatever happens next. But, I'll get to that.

First, news arrives that the Bears are studying their options, remaining flexible, mulling possibilities, weighing choices, assessing needs, zeroing in on selections, appraising talent, focusing on essentials, gauging opportunities, judging the climate, doing the groundwork, making decisions, and listening to all offers.

They are building a foundation, establishing a culture and working hard.

Nothing to worry about then. The Bears are also covering their bases, preparing for every possibility, anticipating problems, and prioritizing goals while playing it close to the vest.

To visit an old song lyric, what they've done is well worth doing, and they're doing it the best way that they can.

"They" would be, of course, Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, the suit and sweatsuit of the Bears, lately joining more veteran prodders and pokers at the NFL "combine," in Indianapolis where tomorrow is judged with stop watches, weight scales and flexible rulers.

Not that anything that happens there guarantees success in the NFL, either for the players or for those who are judging them, but notes are taken and blame can be placed later.

The term "combine" itself has an alarming sound to it, suggestive of insider trading or group collusion, and so it is, more or less. Teams that used to examine draft prospects alone combined together for economy, efficiency and self-importance, thus the "combine" was formed.

And now we have 300-pound linemen being timed in the 40-yard dash when the next time they dash 40 yards it will be to get off the field before being penalized.

Since the Bears have the No. 1 choice in the draft, they are the focus of attention, an honor that annually goes to the worst team in football. The Bears have not had a No. 1 draft choice since 1947, not that they haven't been the worst team in football since then.

According to Poles, the Bears are looking to "build on what we started." Wrong image. What they started is as awful as it gets. They got rid of their defense, couldn't block, cover or tackle and made Justin Fields a vulnerable highlight reel rather than a quarterback.

Yet, here they are now, officially and statistically worse than any other team. Their reward is the chance to pick, or trade or wait.

According to Poles, the Bears have a "ton of flexibility to get the best player or move and add draft capital."

Here, then, is what is going to happen. The Bears will keep the choice and take an edge rusher from Alabama, or they will trade the choice and still be a position to take an edge rusher from Alabama, adding some draft capital. Not much glamor in that. Two positions bring attention, linebacker and quarterback.

The thing the Bears should do, the thing that brings much draft capital, is to trade the brightest bauble in the bag, the aforementioned Justin Fields.

If DeShaun Watson, with legal woes, brings three first rounders, Fields ought to bring at least two. Russell Wilson brought two first rounders. Matthew Stafford brought two first rounders and a better quarterback.

There is a deal to be made for Fields that will not set the Bears rebuild back one step and would likely advance it. The Bears need an edge rusher, offensive linemen, and wide receivers, all of which Fields could bring.

What the Bears must judge is if Fields is the future or a perpetual project. Third year quarterbacks answer that question. The first thought is Mitch Trubisky, a resounding no and the unerasable mistake and reason the Bears are where the Bears are.

And then there are third-year quarterback breakouts like Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert who define what is possible. Can Fields be as successful? Not with the team that is around him, not with his noticeable flaws. He can run well and throw some. But, honestly, Fields is a worse quarterback now than he was when the Bears drafted him.

Better to get the most for Fields now while his value is higher than it may ever be again.

I assume the Bears are considering and evaluating and mulling and studying. As well they should.