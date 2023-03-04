Blackhawks' fast start fizzles in 3-1 loss to Preds

Blackhawks' Seth Jones, right, celebrates after his goal with Lukas Reichel (27) and Andreas Athanasiou during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Saturday. Associated Press

There were so many new Blackhawks faces in the locker room during practice at Fifth Third Arena on Thursday that half the team probably could have used name tags.

Coach Luke Richardson put them through a 45-minute session that had a training camp feel, with newcomers like Nikita Zaitsev, Joey Anderson, Andreas Englund and Anders Bjork trying to get used to a new system and new teammates.

The next day, the group did its best to gel against the Nashville Predators at the United Center and got off a fast start as Seth Jones tipped in a pass from Andreas Athanasiou just 37 seconds after puck drop.

The Predators prevailed 3-1, though, as the Hawks offense all but dried up after that early tally.

Nashville (31-23-6) tied things at 1-1 on a Philip Tomasino goal midway through the first period and went up 2-1 on Tyson Barrie's 11th goal of the season at 12:08 of the second period. Barrie's long shot deflected off Philipp Kurashev's stick and redirected into the net.

Colton Sissons iced the game on an empty netter with 30 seconds left.

Petr Mrazek (22 saves) has been impressive of late, with a .906 save percentage and 3.08 goals-against average in the last nine games. He stoned Colton Sissons on a one-timer that would have given Nashville a 3-1 lead with 13:50 remaining. Then with 7:17 remaining Mrazek snared a sizzling wrist shot from Rasmus Asplund.

Jones has been hot as well, with 7 goals and 12 assists in his last 26 games.

The Hawks, who have lost four straight, are 21-35-5 overall and 12-18-3 at the United Center.

They close out their homestand against Alex DeBrincat and the Ottawa Senators on Monday.